Chelsea will continue discussing with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino is a keen admirer of the 21-year-old but will have to cough up a pretty penny in order to convince Brighton to let go of one of their most prized assets.

Chelsea transfer news – Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have already had a £60m for Caicedo turned down, but the rejection has only ramped up their efforts to sign the Ecuadorian, according to the Evening Standard.

However, Galetti did inform GIVEMESPORT just recently that the Blues have agreed on personal terms with Caicedo, with the midfielder keen on the switch to west London.

Brighton were clever once they rejected two of Arsenal’s winter bids as they tied the versatile midfield down to a fresh four-year contract, per ESPN.

The seaside outfit were able to shunt away two mammoth bids from one of the Premier League behemoths earlier this year, but this has not stopped clubs from sniffing around the prospect of prising him away.

However, Caicedo is still keen to make a high-profile away from the club, especially as he publicly declared his want to “take up this magnificent opportunity” when Arsenal came knocking.

Despite murmurs of Manchester United and Arsenal attempting a swoop, their respective deals for Mason Mount and Declan Rice have cooled their interest, according to the Daily Mirror.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Chelsea and Moises Caicedo?

On the 21-year-old, Galetti suggested that talks will continue between the two parties, but it will not be completed soon given the nature of the deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “At the moment, Brighton won’t give a discount by leveraging on his long-term contract as they want more than £80m. Talks will continue and considering the amount of requests and the gap with the bid, it will certainly not be a quick negotiation and for sure it will take time.”

Why do Chelsea want Moises Caicedo?

Chelsea are now baring thin in the midfield department off the back of Mateo Kovavic and N’Golo Kante bidding farewell to Stamford Bridge. Reinforcements are needed but a deal for Caicedo will prove costly.

Kante’s absence will be a huge miss, but Caicedo’s similarities to the outgoing Frenchman will easily plug the gap of his departure, hence Mauricio Pochettino’s hard interest.

And while a deal upwards of £80m may sound steep on the surface, there are obvious advantages to securing his signature.

Defensively, Caicedo has shown he is able to cope with the tenacious nature of the Premier League, amassing 2.87 tackles and 1.61 interceptions per 90, per Fbref. His recorded numbers also show competency while in possession as he completed 88.5% of his attempted 64.54 passes per 90.

It’s easy to forget that the midfielder is just 21, too. With plenty of years left in the tank and a healthy amount of Premier League experience on his CV, it’s just the mouth-watering fee that may deter Chelsea from getting a deal over the line.