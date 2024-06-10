Highlights Chelsea are targeting a move for Girona star Artem Dovbyk amid their striker hunt this summer.

Dovbyk, who had an impressive La Liga campaign, is viewed as a cheaper alternative for the Blues.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is reportedly a top target for Chelsea this transfer window.

Chelsea are targeting a move for Girona striker Artem Dovbyk this summer if their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko fails, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Blues have added Dovbyk to their striker shortlist after the Ukraine international’s impressive La Liga campaign, according to GMS sources.

The 26-year-old was scouted by Chelsea last season and is seen as a cheaper alternative to other striker targets, including Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

Despite spending over £1bn in the last two seasons, Chelsea are expected to make further big-money signings this summer after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino and appointing Enzo Maresca.

The Italian, who led Leicester to the Championship title last season, has signed a five-year deal with Chelsea and has become the fifth different appointment in less than two years at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are now focusing on a new striker signing and could pursue a deal for Dovbyk later in the transfer window.

Dovbyk on Chelsea’s Shortlist

The Blues scouted him last season

Alongside Sesko, Dovbyk is now on Chelsea’s striker shortlist this summer, sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT. The Blues have followed the 26-year-old all season, sending scouts to watch the Ukrainian in action for Girona/

Dovbyk, who became Girona’s most expensive signing in history for just £6.3million last summer, is thought to be a potentially cheaper option for Chelsea. The London side admire his profile and held conversations about the Ukraine international last week.

Dovbyk enjoyed a superb debut season in Spain with his "Haaland-esque qualities" catching the eye as he scored 24 goals in 36 league appearances for Girona and finished the campaign as the league’s top scorer.

The 26-year-old switched clubs only 12 months ago, leaving Ukrainian side Dnipro after racking up 68 goal contributions in 86 games for the club.

Artem Dovbyk Girona Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal La Liga 36 24 8 109 Copa del Rey 3 0 2 –

Michael Olise is Chelsea’s Top Target

Crystal Palace are unlikely to keep him

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is a top target for Chelsea this transfer window, sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old winger is not short of suitors this summer following an impressive campaign at Selhurst Park, scoring 10 goals and assisting six times in just 19 league appearances for Oliver Glasner’s side.

According to GMS sources, Chelsea maintained communication with Olise’s agency throughout last season after an unsuccessful attempt to lure him to Stamford Bridge less than 12 months ago.

Despite the Blues facing competition from Manchester United for Olise’s signature, Chelsea reportedly believe they have an advantage since they agreed personal terms with the Frenchman last summer.

Chelsea activated his £35m release clause before last season, but Olise decided to extend his stay at Selhurst Park and signed a new four-year deal with the Eagles.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-06-24.