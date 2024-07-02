Highlights Chelsea are targeting young players - including Atlanta United's Caleb Wiley - for potential signings.

Chelsea's spending on players has known no bounds over the past month, with no fewer than six players coming to the club on either free contracts, pre-agreed deals and regular transfers - and that could be made seven with the signings of Atlanta United star Caleb Wiley.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo and Omari Kellyman have all joined from Premier League clubs, whilst Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu has made the switch to Stamford Bridge, and South American duo Willian Estevao and Kendry Paez are also set to join in the future. Todd Boehly loves a transfer window in which the Blues rebuild - and with Wiley reportedly being scouted, his move cannot be ruled out.

Caleb Wiley Is On Chelsea's Radar

The American has burst onto the scene in the MLS

The report by The Athletic suggests that the Blues' negotiations have continued with Boca Juniors over the potential signing of youngster Aaron Anselmino; though it is USA international and Atlanta United left-back Wiley who is the newest name on the shortlist.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Atlanta, is a target for Todd Boehly's men after becoming a mainstay in the first-team of the Five Stripes' lineup, garnering praise from former coach Gonzalo Pineda after being labelled 'tremendous' - and a move could be in mind for him to move to sister club Strasbourg, given that Wiley would not get into Chelsea's team at present with Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell on their books at present.

Caleb Wiley's Major League Soccer statistics - Atlanta United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 3rd Goals 1 =7th Crosses Per Game 0.5 4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.2 2nd Match rating 6.89 4th

Wiley made his debut for Atalanta as a 17-year-old back in February 2022 due to injuries in the first-team and he hasn't looked back since, scoring six goals from left-back in his career so far and some outstanding performances have seen him record two caps for the USA men's national team - though for now, he is behind Fulham star Antonee Robinson in the pecking order.

With the Blues having sold Ian Maatsen and Lewis Hall as their two young left-backs over the past year, there is a need for a new young prodigy in that area and Wiley could tick all the boxes owing to his rapid rise into the Atlanta United team, though he would have to oversee a loan spell in Ligue 1 for the time being.

Chelsea Strategy is Easy to See

Youngsters are flooding into London to boost overall squad value

Chelsea's strategy is clear when it comes to new signings - buying pure potential with a view to developing those players and selling them on, to fund moves for world class talents.

Already this summer, we have seen youngsters Maatsen, Hall and Omari Hutchinson sold to Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Ipswich Town respectively for a combined £85million - and whilst £24m has been spent on young duo Kellyman and Guiu, that represents a huge amount of money still to spend where they can complete deals for a plethora of new players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Todd Boehly has spent over £1billion on transfers since he took control at Stamford Bridge in 2022

Even last summer, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer - to name but a few - were the first-team options to have come in as youngsters and this summer appears to be no different, with Todd Boehly's strategy becoming apparent.

However, there is a flaw and that is that experience could be needed to see out results. Only Marcus Bettinelli, who has featured in just one game for the Blues in all competitions since his move three years ago, and Romelu Lukaku are aged 30 and above and with the Belgian likely to depart in the summer, that average age will decrease even more in the coming weeks.

