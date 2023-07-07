Chelsea target Moises Caicedo can do "anything", says journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues are keen to bring the Brighton & Hove Albion star to Stamford Bridge this summer and Jones has suggested that he is the complete midfielder.

Chelsea transfer news — Moises Caicedo

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are confident of reaching an agreement with Brighton for Caicedo.

There are a lot of price tags floating around, but former CBS reporter Ben Jacobs says an initial £70m fee plus add-ons may be enough to secure the 21-year-old's services.

Mauricio Pochettino really needs the west London club to land Caicedo, with the Argentine lacking numbers in midfield right now.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek recently left Chelsea for AC Milan, while N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have also departed Stamford Bridge.

What has Dean Jones said about Moises Caicedo and Chelsea?

Jones thinks Chelsea will be getting a midfielder who brings so much to the table if they manage to sign Caicedo during this transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "In terms of what he's capable of football wise, he can literally do anything. I still think it's a shame for Chelsea that they lost Kante because I think that having Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo learning and being around N'Golo Kante would have been really, really key to how quickly they can come on in this league. But even without that, Caicedo already showed the levels that he can reach last season at Brighton."

What is Moises Caicedo's biggest strength?

As Jones mentioned, Caicedo can do a lot on a football pitch, with his ability to win the ball back probably being his greatest attribute.

According to WhoScored, the Ecuadorian made 2.7 tackles per game in the Premier League last season — no Brighton player managed to record a higher average.

On top of that, he made 1.5 interceptions a match, which was also the highest average in Roberto De Zerbi's squad.

With all of the above in mind, Chelsea signing Caicedo this summer makes perfect sense. The Blues have just lost Kante, who was an exceptional ball-winner himself.

WhoScored shows that the Frenchman was their go-to guy when it came to winning possession back in the 2021/22 season. On average, he made 2.3 tackles per game, more than any of his team-mates bar Kenedy, who only made one appearance that Premier League campaign.

Is Moises Caicedo worth Chelsea's time and resources?

At this moment in time, you would definitely have to say yes. Again, there is a need for at least one new midfielder at Stamford Bridge and Caicedo is perhaps the best one on the market right now.

Looking at his profile, he could be a great replacement for Kante and maybe the perfect partner for Fernandez.

The Ecuador international could give the Argentine more licence to get forward and support attacks with his fantastic passing.

It is quite clear that Caicedo is Chelsea and Pochettino's main target for this transfer window and it is not hard to see why.