Chelsea target Evan Ferguson has similarities to club legend Didier Drogba, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Blues are just one Premier League side who are thought to be interested in signing the Brighton & Hove Albion striker.

Chelsea transfer news — Evan Ferguson

According to 90min, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Newcastle United have all been scouting Ferguson.

The above comes after The Sun claimed back in February that Chelsea and their London rivals Tottenham both want to sign the 18-year-old this summer.

Ferguson has impressed this season, scoring three goals in his first 10 Premier League appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

The Irishman is currently valued at around £13m by the CIES Football Observatory.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Evan Ferguson?

O'Rourke can see similarities between Ferguson and Drogba, though he thinks it's still too early to judge the teenager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He does have similarities to someone like Drogba, someone who can play in that frontline on his own, obviously a good finisher as well.

"Didier Drogba was a top striker, one of the best in the Premier League era. He scored so many vital goals for Chelsea. But it's still early to judge Evan Ferguson's career."

Should Chelsea sign Evan Ferguson?

Ferguson has clearly shown that he has a lot of potential this season, but he's perhaps not what Chelsea need right now.

Rather, what the west London club could probably do with is the arrival of a proven and experienced number nine.

They've not been good enough in attack this term, scoring just 29 goals in 28 Premier League games.

In the future, perhaps Ferguson will become the above. But given what a club of Chelsea's stature will want to accomplish next season, they should be prioritising the signing of a striker who's guaranteed to find the back of the net for them and on a consistent basis.

They also have a very young and promising forward of their own, Armando Broja, who's shown glimpses of his quality during the current campaign. The 21-year-old was able to score his first goal for the Blues back in October before picking up a serious injury.

While Ferguson is managing to make an impact at Brighton now, if Chelsea were to sign him, you can't help but feel he'd be one for the future. However, Graham Potter needs someone who'll come to Stamford Bridge and make an immediate impact.