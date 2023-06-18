Chelsea are "big fans" of Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, and the Italian journalist says there is a strong connection between the player and the west London club because of director Joe Shields.

Chelsea transfer news — Roméo Lavia

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Lavia is definitely a midfielder who Chelsea admire.

With Southampton dropping down to the Championship, the Belgian looks attainable this summer. However, if the Blues want him, then they are going to have to get their wallet out.

According to The Athletic, despite Southampton's relegation, the Saints still want around £50m for him.

The same outlet claims, though, that Chelsea will look to sign Lavia for a cheaper fee if they do decide to make a move for him in the transfer window.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Roméo Lavia and Chelsea?

Romano has suggested that Chelsea's interest in Lavia is being driven by their co-director of recruitment and talent Shields, who brought the Belgium international to Manchester City and then Southampton during his time working at those clubs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert said: "Lavia has a great connection because Joe Shields is one of the directors at Chelsea who signed Roméo Lavia at Manchester City and then at Southampton, so the connection is great. They are big fans of Roméo Lavia."

Why are Chelsea big fans of Roméo Lavia?

Lavia, who Nathan Redmond hailed for having "unbelievable quality", really impressed in the Premier League last season and is already a Belgium international at the age of just 19.

According to WhoScored, he made 2.1 tackles per game during the 2022/23 campaign, the second-highest average in his squad.

As per FBref, Lavia has also ranked in the 96th percentile for blocks among midfielders over the last year, so the Southampton youngster is not someone who is afraid to put his body on the line.

"I am really impressed with what Roméo has done and is doing" his former manager Pep Guardiola told reporters and City's official website in April. "We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not [get] enough minutes like he has in Southampton."

Ultimately, you can see why Chelsea would want Lavia, who could bring some energy and freshness to Mauricio Pochettino's midfield next season.