Highlights Chelsea interested in signing striker Jonathan David, with Lille likely to part ways this summer.

David's sharpshooting nature and one-year contract make him an attractive option for clubs.

Chelsea also considering Hoffeinheim's Maximilian Beier, with a release clause of £25 million.

Chelsea, ahead of their first Enzo Maresca-led campaign, are interested in signing a new striker and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that target Jonathan David is likely to part ways with his Ligue 1 employers this summer in search of a new challenge.

Nicolas Jackson, who weighed in with 17 strikes in his maiden season at Stamford Bridge, has his flaws and Maresca and Co are prepared to alleviate the goalscoring burden by adding another striker to the pack before the window slams shut - and one name that is being perennially linked is David of Lille.

Chelsea: Jonathan David Latest

Just one year left on the striker's current contract

From all of the Premier League’s 20 clubs, Chelsea have been one of the busier sides in terms of adding new faces to their roster since the summer transfer window opened for business, with Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman all joining the club.

But without a centre forward signed, the west London-based outfit are all but finished with welcoming new faces to the club. In terms of the race for David, Chelsea will face competition from fellow capital club West Ham United, as reported by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

David and Jackson - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic David Jackson Minutes 2,641 2,810 Goals 19 14 Assists 4 5 Shots per game 2.3 2.3 Pass success rate (%) 82.7 78 Dribbles per game 0.4 1.5 Overall rating 7.05 7.07

The Canadian, 24, who previously admitted that he admires Chelsea legend Eden Hazard, netted 26 times in all competitions in 2023/24, proving his sharpshooting nature in front of goal, and with just one year left on his contract, this summer presents the perfect opportunity for a club to sign him on the cheap.

Also liked by Premier League giants Manchester United, the 50-cap Canada international is currently plying his trade at Copa America, having scored once in three outings, and could enhance interest in his signature on the back of a potentially dazzling campaign.

Jacobs: Chelsea Move for David One to ‘Keep An Eye On’

Maresca and Co boosted by early business

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that a summer move for Chelsea-linked David is more likely than him remaining in France to prevent him from leaving on a free next summer. Given the long list of would-be buyers queuing for his signature, the journalist insisted that his eventual club would be getting a ‘real bargain'. He said:

“David is expected to go this window rather than stay at Lille and end up leaving on a free or signing a new deal and there's a high enough volume of suitors that somebody's going to get a real bargain there. So we can keep an eye on Chelsea for Jonathan David still, but they're not in a rush at this point. “They've done good early business with a number of players. There's an acceptance now that some players have focused on international football, especially with Enzo Maresca not even formally starting yet, and pre-season not underway.”

Chelsea Internally Discuss Max Beier Move

Striker has release clause of £25m

David is not the only striker on Chelsea’s shortlist, however. Fabrizio Romano, exclusively speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Hoffeinheim’s Maximilian Beier is also of interest to Maresca and Co, with the club’s boardroom bosses having held internal discussions ahead of potentially lodging a bid.

Brandenburg-born Beier enjoyed a fruitful debut season in the Bundesliga in 2023/24, notching 16 goals and a further trio of assists, thus prompting Julian Nagelsmann to include him in Germany’s 26-man Euro 2024 squad. The fact that Beier boasts a release clause of £25 million makes him an attractive option for those looking for a new frontman - Chelsea included.

All statistics per WhoScored