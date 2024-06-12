Highlights Chelsea have reportedly missed out on signing young midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, with RB Leipzig set to activate his release clause.

Ouedraogo impressed at Schalke, showing versatility in midfield, and he certainly has potential for future success.

Chelsea are looking to add to their growing list of top young players but must now seek alternatives due to Leipzig nearing a deal.

Chelsea have already confirmed one new signing under Enzo Maresca with Tosin Adarabioyo joining the club from Fulham on a free transfer, but the Blues have been halted in their attempts to sign another young wonderkid this time hailing from Germany - with journalist Florian Plettenberg suggesting that RB Leipzig have won the race for Assan's Ouedraogo signature despite the Blues pressing to sign him.

Tosin joins from their west London neighbours having made 68 Premier League appearances in his time at Craven Cottage, alongside winning the Championship title and subsequently dragging the side from the capital to two comfortable mid-table finishes. Chelsea aren't done there though, and whilst their main focus in terms of transfers will be to garner fees for outgoing stars such as Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja, missing out on young stars for cheap will only be detrimental to their success. And that includes young midfielder Ouedraogo, who will remain in Germany after impressing at Schalke this season.

Assan Ouedraogo: Transfer News Latest

The Schalke prodigy looks set to move on

The report from Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg suggests that Schalke starlet Ouedraogo has decided to join Leipzig - despite Newcastle, Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea all pushing for him at the final hurdle. The last details have been spoken about between Ouedraogo's representatives, Leipzig and Schalke with a move edging closer.

The 18-year-old will sign a contract until 2029, with Leipzig triggering a release clause of around €10million (£8.6million). At present, there is a plan in place for Leipzig to keep the youngster and see how he fares during pre-season alongside the likes of Amadou Haidara, Xaver Schlager, Dani Olmo and more - but if he can't quite crack the first-team picture, then a loan move back to Schalke could be made later on in the transfer window.

Assed Ouedraogo's 2.Bundesliga statistics - Schalke squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 3 =6th Shots Per Game 1.2 9th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Fouled Per Game 1.3 =2nd Passing Percentage Per Game (%) 79.4 9th Match rating 6.68 10th

That has left Chelsea high and dry as they aimed to add to their youthful list of stars with another wonderkid, but Leipzig are close to finalising the deal and as a result, the Blues must look elsewhere if they are to add talent to their contingency of young players.

Chelsea had been joined by Manchester United in taking an interest in the youngster but that now seems to be a deal that is dead in the water with Leipzig making the steps to secure his signature.

Ouedraogo Would've Added to Chelsea's Young Stars

The Blues are building a team with huge potential

Ouedraogo, who has only just turned 18, had an incredible campaign for Schalke in the second-tier of German football, Running the show in the centre of the park with 17 league appearances, Ouedraogo is capable of playing anywhere across the midfield line - but in his natural position in the centre, he performed extremely well. Only shortly after his 17th birthday, the youngster registered a goal and an assist in the first game of the season - and that had fans wowed by his ability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ouedraogo played seven games in central midfield, five games on the left wing and one on the right wing this season - highlighting his versatility.

With 17 caps at under-17 level for Germany, the tall midfielder will gain huge experience next season if he does manage to stay in Leipzig's plans - but it will leave a sour taste in Chelsea's mouth if he does become a star in eastern Germany.

Alongside the likes of Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu, the Blues have a midfield that boasts vast potential and that could see them hit new heights if they all fulfil their potential - though Ouedraogo would have added to that contingency.

Related Chelsea Close in on Aston Villa Striker Jhon Duran According to reports, Chelsea could be forced to shell out a figure around the €50m mark.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11/06/24.