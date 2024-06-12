Highlights Chelsea target many new signings after Enzo Maresca's appointment this summer.

The Blues aim to acquire a new striker, winger, and left-back, while other players could be acquired depending on outgoings.

Fulham loanee Armando Broja is set for departure amid interest from the Bundesliga.

Chelsea are targeting as many as six signings this summer, including a traditional striker, after the appointment of Enzo Maresca, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are keen to bring reinforcements to support the Italian manager’s debut year in the Premier League after he replaced Mauricio Pochettino this month.

After finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, Chelsea aim to return to the top four next season and are targeting at least three new signings, according to Jacobs. Maresca is set to kick-start his Stamford Bridge revolution by bringing in a traditional striker, a right-sided winger, and a young left-back.

Despite spending over £1bn in the past two years, Chelsea show no signs of stopping this summer following the appointment of their fifth manager in Todd Boehly’s era. Unlike some other Premier League sides, the Blues will face no pressure to focus on outgoings this month, after Sky Sports revealed that Chelsea will not need to sell players in June to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Chelsea Transfer Plans Revealed

Before Maresca’s first season in charge

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggested that Chelsea’s summer business could depend on the number of outgoings:

“My understanding is that Chelsea still want a traditional striker. They want a right-sided winger, in likelihood, or a creative-minded player, and they want a young left-back. “And then it's to be determined if they bring in another centre-back, potentially, if Trevoh Chalobah leaves, and even some debate will be had over the goalkeeper, even though Enzo Maresca wants to give Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic a chance.”

Chalobah, who now faces competition for places from new signing Tosin Adarabioyo, is thought to be available for £25m this summer.

Disputes around goalkeepers, meanwhile, started to evolve under Pochettino last season after both Sanchez and Petrovic had fairly similar playing time and proved to be worth a chance in the starting eleven next season.

Robert Sanchez vs Djordje Petrovic Stats (2023-24) Robert Sanchez Djordje Petrovic Appearances 21 31 Goals conceded 30 44 Clean sheets 5 7

Armando Broja to Leave Chelsea

Interest from the Bundesliga

Chelsea forward Armando Broja is set to leave the club on a permanent deal after a tough loan spell at Fulham, GMS reported earlier. Multiple European sides are showing interest in the Albanian forward this summer, including Bundesliga duo Stuttgart and Wolfsburg.

Broja, who joined Chelsea’s youth academy from Tottenham in 2009, has gone on to make 38 senior appearances for the club, scoring three goals. The 22-year-old is now set to feature in his first major international tournament, the Euros, and looks to recapture his form after a lacklustre spell at Craven Cottage.

Broja joined Fulham on loan in January and played just 80 minutes of Premier League football for the London side last season.

