Chelsea strike target Victor Osimhen is "angry" and "furious" with current club Napoli over his potential move to Al Ahli collapsing, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMSPORT.

The Saudi club are now set to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford, while Osimhen has been left underwhelmed by the offer on the table from the Blues.

Osimhen's Fury as Saudi Transfer Collapses

Napoli scuppered agreed deal

It was reported on Deadline Day that Al Ahli had agreed a fee of £67m with Napoli for Osimhen overnight, only to find that the goalposts of the deal had been moved. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs explained that when the club agreed a deal for Toney, Napoli rescinded on a verbal agreement and tried to push for more money - leading to the deal collapsing.

"At that point, Napoli rescinded the verbal agreement and tried to ask for more money. I'm told that they wanted €80m plus add-ons, when the original deal was only €68m plus €10m in add-ons. So they basically tried to get an extra €12m fixed and get the total package closer to €90m. That led to the deal makers to proceed with Toney and call their bluff on Napoli."

Jacobs continued to explain that Osimhen has been left angered by how the situation has been handled because he feels Chelsea's offer doesn't match the level of terms he's looking for, but the Saudi move has now been derailed by his club.

"Osimhen is really angry at this point and I don't think that's an exaggeration. He's angry at this point because he feels like the Chelsea offer isn't the terms that he's looking for (at the time of recording) and he would've given serious consideration to Saudi Arabia but he feels like Napoli have derailed that, having u-turned upon what was a full agreement."

Jacobs added that Osimhen is 'sweating' because he doesn't have a 'perfect' option - he doesn't want to stay at Napoli, yet is also underwhelmed by the terms on offer at Chelsea.

"Heading into the final hours of the window, he's only left with two choices. One is to agree to Chelsea and do so on terms financially that he hasn't yet accepted, and the other is to stay at Napoli which will create a very tense situation, because he's furious with Napoli at the moment".

Chelsea Could Still be a Good Move for Osimhen

Blues need a reliable front-man

While it seems Osimhen may not be delighted with Chelsea's offer from a financial perspective, from a footballing one the move would make a lot of sense. He's established himself as an elite striker at Napoli and that is something the Blues are crying out for right now, with Nicolas Jackson struggling to convince since signing for the west Londoners last summer.

At the age of 25, the Nigerian international still has plenty of years left before he needs to start making moves predominantly for financial gain. Demonstrating his qualities in the Premier League will only elevate his potential worth in wages further down the line - but he needs to back himself to deliver for Enzo Maresca's side.