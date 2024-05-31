Highlights Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has been linked with a summer switch to Chelsea.

Ortega received praise for his end-of-season performances at Man City.

First-choice City goalkeeper Ederson is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega appears to be a summer transfer target for Chelsea, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old goalie, who, according to Jamie Carragher, ‘won the Premier League’ for City last season, could depart the Etihad Stadium in search of more playing time.

The German-Spanish goalkeeper made 20 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side last campaign and received praise from pundits and fans for his recent performances.

Ortega’s brilliant save to deny Heung-min Son on the penultimate matchday of the Premier League season made headlines around the world..

The backup Man City stopper impressed in the final few weeks of the season as Pep Guardiola’s side secured their fourth Premier League title in a row.

Reportedly, the Manchester side are now willing to offer Ortega a new contract that could ‘bump up his weekly wage from £70,000 to £90,000'.

Ortega ‘On Chelsea’s List’

The German thinks he's good enough to be a No.1

Ortega, whose current Man City deal expires in 2025, could be tempted to reject a new deal and depart for more playing time.

His decision is likely to be influenced by Ederson’s future at the club, as the Brazilian goalkeeper has been rumoured to be on the transfer list this summer.

A few clubs, including Chelsea, are keeping tabs on Ortega’s situation this summer, Jones tells GIVEMESPORT:

“New contract talks do not surprise me at all – especially at a time when there is speculation over Ederson leaving. “Ortega thinks he is good enough to be their number one and is willing to back himself in that sense. I think a few clubs will have an eye on his situation right now to see how conversations go around a new contract. “There are even a few whispers he could be on Chelsea’s list as they consider targets who already have some Premier League experience.”

Ortega, who joined Man City on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld in 2022, has made 34 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side so far.

Stefan Ortega Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 9 7 4 Champions League 3 7 0 FA Cup 6 4 4 EFL Cup 1 1 0 Community Shield 1 1 0

Ederson Could Leave Man City This Summer

The Brazilian has been at the club for seven years

Manchester City first-choice goalkeeper Ederson has recently been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League as the ‘feeling inside the club’ is that the Brazilian is seeking a big-money transfer this summer.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano revealed that City could be tempted to strike a deal for the 30-year-old in case of a ‘good proposal’.

Ederson, who joined Man City from Benfica in 2017, missed the end of the season due to an injury as Ortega took his spot between the posts.

Related Vincent Kompany Rejected Chelsea Twice Over Phone Call Vincent Kompany made a shock move to Bayern Munich earlier this week despite a shambolic season as Burnley boss

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-05-24.