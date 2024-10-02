Key Takeaways Chelsea are only two points behind Premier League leaders, Liverpool, with attacking players on form.

Head coach Enzo Maresca welcomed new summer signings, including Omari Kellyman and Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea's injury list includes Reece James and Kellyman, with expected return dates provided.

Chelsea have had a successful start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, sitting only two points behind the division's early pacesetters, Liverpool. Their only defeat came against Manchester City on the opening day.

Cole Palmer and the attacking players in the squad have been on fire, scoring six times against Wolverhampton Wanderers, rattling in four against Brighton & Hove Albion, and knocking three past West Ham United. New head coach, Enzo Maresca, welcomed a flurry of new signings to improve the squad in the summer, including Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho and Omari Kellyman.

Kellyman joined the club from Aston Villa for a fee worth up to £19m on 29th June. The 18-year-old has not made an appearance for the senior team, though, and is one of two injury worries for the club moving into their next two games against Gent and Nottingham Forest. Here are the latest injury updates on Maresca's squad with estimated return dates ahead of a crucial run of games in three different competitions.

Chelsea currently have no suspended players.

Injury List

Chelsea are likely to be without at least two first-team players for their next two matches ahead of the October international break. As already mentioned, one of those absentees is Kellyman, who made a couple of appearances for the Under-21s in Premier League 2 before he picked up a hamstring injury that kept him out for the whole of September.

Club captain Reece James has not made a competitive appearance under Maresca so far this season. He has posted an update about his injury on his social media channels, though, suggesting he will be back to action sooner rather than later. In the 2023/24 campaign, James only made 11 appearances in all competitions, including an 11-minute cameo against Nottingham Forest in May, which saw him grab an assist and help the Blues come back from 2-1 down to win the match at the City Ground.

Chelsea Injury List - 2024/25 Player Injury Expected Return Date Reece James Hamstring Injury Unknown Omari Kellyman Hamstring Injury November 2024

Reece James

Hamstring

James started all five of Chelsea's pre-season matches in the United States, turning out against Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City and Real Madrid. He was substituted in the 70th minute of their 2-1 loss to the 15-time Champions League winners, though, with a minor hamstring injury. Over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, James only started five games, with the 24-year-old undergoing surgery on his left leg in December.

Maresca provided the following update before the visit of Brighton in the Premier League: "The only one [missing] is Reece. He is still out, and there is no real update on him at the moment.” A week before, on 20th September, the Italian manager insisted that the English right-back won't be rushed back to first-team action. He said:

"Unfortunately, we don't have an idea [when James will be back] at the moment. In this case, he has been very unlucky because we planned to change him after something like 65 minutes [vs Real Madrid], and he got an injury after 62 or 63 minutes. So, it was a bit unlucky. Hopefully, we can have him back fit as soon as possible."

James took to Instagram at the start of October to provide the latest update on his injury. He posted seven images, including one with Enzo Fernandez above a caption which read: "Long story short I'm doing well. Hope to see you soon."

Omari Kellyman

Hamstring

Aston Villa signed Omari Kellyman from Derby County for £600,000 two years ago. After making only six first-team appearances, eyebrows were raised when Chelsea spent £19m on the 18-year-old who has played for England at youth level. This was one of many deals completed ahead of the 30th June deadline, as part of a "PSR loophole" that saw clubs sell academy players to other Premier League teams for "pure profit" on the balance sheet.

Since making the switch to the Blues, Kellyman has made no senior appearances, but has featured twice for the Under-21s in Premier League 2. He played 45 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur's kids before his latest match against Everton Under-21s, which saw him manage 59 minutes. However, the young midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in early September, which has kept him out of action since then. On 2nd September, football.london warned that Kellyman had sustained a hamstring injury which "is expected to keep him out for at least two months".

He was also ruled out of Maresca's squad for the pre-season tour of the US due to a knock and was linked with a loan move to Birmingham City. The injury scuppered these plans, though, and he will be hoping to make a full return to fitness ahead of the January transfer window.

Related Who is New Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Following Chelsea's appointment of Enzo Maresca, let's take a look at the Italian's playing and coaching career so far.

Players Returning From Injury

Forgotten gem is on his way back

Maresca has had some key players return from injury in the last couple of weeks to bolster his squad options. Malo Gusto started the first three games of the season at right-back before picking up a muscle injury that ruled him out of the matches against Bournemouth and West Ham. He played 45 minutes in the EFL Cup against Barrow to improve his match fitness, which prompted Maresca to reinstate him in the starting lineup for the 4-2 home win against Brighton at the end of September.

Romeo Lavia only made one appearance during the 2023/24 Premier League season after signing for the club in a deal worth up to £58m in August 2023. He has struggled for starts so far in the 2024/25 campaign, with a hamstring injury ruling him out of games against Wolves, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and West Ham. The talented teenager also returned to first-team action against Brighton, making an 11-minute cameo at the end of the game.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, The Standard and football.london. Correct as of 02/10/24.