Chelsea have reportedly held internal discussions over a potential pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - the West London giants are also debating whether to recall Trevoh Chaloban from his loan at Selhurst Park, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

Chalobah was frozen out of the Blues' first team in the summer after Tosin Adarabioyo arrived as a free agent. The 25-year-old was sent out on loan to Palace, where he's been a regular since recovering from an abdominal muscle strain in October.

The English centre-back has slotted into Oliver Glanser's back three alongside Guehi, who has captained the Eagles. The 24-year-old has continued his fine form, which earned him major plaudits, becoming a 'superstar' while representing England at Euro 2024.

Chelsea have made strides under Enzo Maresca since the Italian coach replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the summer. The West Londoners were positioning themselves in a potential title race but came off the boil in recent weeks.

Maresca's men were held to a 1-1 draw against Palace last time out, meaning they are four league games without a win. They have conceded five goals in those games, including defeats to Fulham (2-1) and Ipswich Town (2-0).

Chelsea Discuss Potential Chalobah Return And Guehi Swoop

The Blues Urge Guehi To Push For A Move

Chelsea want a new centre-back this window but could opt to recall Chalobah from his loan. There are doubts about this because of their treatment of him, spending the summer trying to offload him. But Phillips claimed that the club's academy graduate is open to a return (via chelsea.news):

"They once again discussed and debated bringing Trevoh Chalobah back from his loan move at Crystal Palace. The player is ‘more than open’ to a Chelsea return."

Guehi was also brought up during conversations between the club's transfer chiefs, but they want the player to push for a move:

And speaking of players who are open to returning to Chelsea, Marc Guehi was also discussed in these same internal conversations yesterday. SPTC sources have heard that Chelsea have recommended Guehi to ‘push for the move’ this month for it to happen. It is unclear at this point whether the player will do that or not."

Guehi was similarly linked with Newcastle United last summer, and the Magpies made a reported £55 million bid, which was rejected by Palace. The Eagles stood firm on their £70 million valuation of the 22-cap England international. He is a product of Chelsea's academy but wasn't given an opportunity in the senior team before moving to Palace.