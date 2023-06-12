Chelsea have made Brighton & Hove Albion star Moisés Caicedo a top target this summer, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Several of their midfielders have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, meaning that the Blues will have to sign one or two players in that position.

Chelsea transfer news — Moisés Caicedo

Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mauricio Pochettino has specifically asked for Caicedo.

Getting him out of the Amex Stadium will not be easy, though, with The Telegraph reporting that Brighton are set to demand more than £70m for the 21-year-old.

It is a lot of money, but Caicedo is quickly becoming a necessity for Chelsea. That is because Conor Gallagher and Carney Chukwuemeka are the latest midfielders who have been touted to leave the west London club.

As per the MailOnline, Gallagher is under consideration at Newcastle United and Chelsea are willing to let him go for £50m. Elsewhere, a report from football.london claims that they may send Chukwuemeka out on loan this summer.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Moisés Caicedo and Chelsea?

Galetti says Caicedo is one player who is at the top of Chelsea's shortlist.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Moises Caicedo will certainly be one of the most talked about players in the summer transfer market. As we have just seen, Caicedo is followed by Liverpool, but at the moment he represents a Chelsea top target."

Why is Moisés Caicedo a top target for Chelsea?

As already alluded to earlier, there could be an exodus of midfielders at Stamford Bridge this summer. It means Chelsea could be forced to bring in reinforcements and Caicedo is one of the best options they can turn to at this moment in time.

"He is a terrific athlete who makes football look easy. A box-to-box midfielder," South American football expert Tim Vickery told Sky Sports in 2021 when speaking about the Ecuadorian.

"A year ago he was saying that [N'Golo] Kanté of Chelsea is his role model, but he is already more than that. He already offers more in the final third. That kind of box-to-box midfielder that's very much in the tradition of the England game. Strong, quick, intelligent and cool. He really does look like the genuine article."

It will now be interesting to see if Caicedo ends up replacing the player he admires most, which does look like a strong possibility.