Chelsea are likely to continue bringing in reinforcements during the summer transfer window, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has confirmed that Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is of interest to the west London outfit.

Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since arriving at Stamford Bridge, but it looks as though he's not going to be stopping there. The Blues might be forced to offload some of their current squad, but Chelsea are likely to continue bringing in new additions after another underwhelming season.

Koopmeiners appears to be one who could be on their shortlist, with Mauricio Pochettino's recruitment team reportedly keeping a close eye on the midfielder for Atalanta, most recently against Liverpool at Anfield.

Chelsea Interested in Koopmeiners

He could leave for around £43m

According to Italian reporter Galetti, Chelsea are 'among the clubs' who are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Koopmeiners, with the Serie A outfit willing to allow him to depart if the right offer arrives on the table. It's believed that a proposal of over £43m would be enough to tempt Atalanta, with Juventus also one of the clubs keen on the Dutch international.

Koopmeiners, who has been described as 'unbelievable' by journalist Dean Jones, recently caught the eye in England after impressing during Atalanta's 3-0 victory at Anfield. Reports have suggested that Chelsea sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old against Liverpool last week.

Teun Koopmeiners vs Atalanta squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 (2) 6th Goals 11 1st Assists 4 =4th Tackles Per Game 1.3 5th Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Correct as of 20/04/2024

Boehly looked to reinforce Chelsea's midfield last summer, bringing in Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. The Blues spent a hefty amount of money on the duo, but they've struggled to live up to the price tag so far. Lavia has spent a large portion of the season out injured, while Caicedo hasn't hit the same levels that we saw him produce during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues will have to be careful not to breach the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations in the summer transfer window, so we could see Chelsea cash in on a host of players to allow them to continue spending.

Conor Gallagher Could Leave Chelsea

His contract is due to expire next season

With Conor Gallagher's contract expiring in 2025 and no new deal agreed as of yet, we could see him head through the exit door during the summer transfer window. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Gallagher could leave the club before June 30th, with Chelsea forced to make sales before the end of the financial year.

The England international came through the academy, which means he will represent pure profit on the books, helping their PSR situation. If they are unable to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, it might be time for him to depart to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored