Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard would be taking a risk by starting centre-back Thiago Silva in this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Real Madrid, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues travel to the Bernabeu hoping to earn a positive result ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea team news – Thiago Silva

Chelsea have been handed a boost following Silva’s return to training this week after the defender had been out of action since February following a knee injury.

The 38-year-old is part of Lampard’s 24-man squad that has travelled to Madrid, and when asked if Silva, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount could play in tonight’s fixture, the head coach responded with: 'They’re all fit, they’re all in the squad. They are good and they’re here.'

Silva has recently extended his £110,000 per-week contract by a further 12 months at Stamford Bridge, meaning the veteran defender is set to stay in west London until the summer of 2024.

But Brown believes that bringing the South American into the side for this Champions League tie could be “too big of a risk to take” given the nature of his position

What has Brown said about Chelsea and Silva?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it’s very risky to play him, especially in his position.

“Sometimes, if you know that a player's only got around 60 minutes in them because they're not fully match-fit, it's worth the risk if they're in a certain position.

“But if you're a centre-back, it’s probably too big of a risk to take.

“They'll need to know that he's fully match-fit and ready for this one before throwing him in.”

What next for Chelsea and Silva?

Lampard may opt against risking Silva at the Bernabeu this evening, with a return to action in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion a far more realistic option for the experienced centre-back.

The 113-cap Brazil international has been an integral part of the club since his arrival on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer window of 2020.

In his 109 appearances for the Blues, he has hit the back of the net five times and provided four assists whilst winning the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

An average WhoScored rating of 7.03 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks the 6 foot star as the second-highest-performing player in the Chelsea squad, indicating how important he is to the side.

However, Lampard may choose not to play Silva against the reigning European champions this evening, at the risk of the centre-back being exposed for his lack of match sharpness against the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior.