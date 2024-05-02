Highlights Chelsea's Thiago Silva will leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after four seasons with the Blues.

The Brazilian was a crucial figure in Chelsea's Champions League and Club World Cup triumphs.

Silva had other memorable moments, including vital goals, goal-line clearances and imperious defensive performances.

Chelsea and Thiago Silva confirmed this week the Brazilian defender will depart the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after four seasons at Stamford Bridge. Despite the central defender’s proven world-class quality, he still managed to exceed expectations, making over 150 appearances after arriving at Stamford Bridge from Paris Saint-Germain at the age of 35, initially on a one-year deal.

Silva’s composure, knowledge of the game and immense leadership skills have seen him stand out as Chelsea’s most important, consistent and high-performing defender in recent seasons. After initially being signed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, Silva was the perfect player to occupy the central role in Thomas Tuchel’s back three after the German replaced Lampard in January of the same season.

Previously described as one of "Chelsea's best-ever signings," the 39-year-old was instrumental in the success of Chelsea under Tuchel, whom Silva played for during his time at PSG. But it has been his dedication and loyalty to the club and ability to maintain a high standard in the turbulent two years under the new Todd Boehly ownership, while other players failed to show these qualities, that has cemented his status as a club legend. We take a look at the veteran’s best moments in a Chelsea shirt.

Thiago Silva Chelsea Career Stats

Years 2020-2024 Appearances 151 Premier League apps 109 Domestic Cup apps 15 Champions League apps 25 Club World Cup apps 2 Goals 9 Assists 3 Trophies 2 Finals reached 6 Yellow cards 16 Red cards 1

7 First goal for Chelsea

Silva suffered a shaky start to life in the Premier League as he gifted West Bromwich Albion a goal on his debut after an uncharacteristically poor control with the Blues finding themselves 3-0 down at half-time. However, after a second-half comeback to salvage a point and seven clean sheets in his subsequent nine appearances, the Brazilian was virtually faultless for the rest of the campaign.

The veteran's quick adjustment to the Premier League and determination to succeed following his error at the Hawthorns was rewarded as he found the net for the first time for the Blues against Sheffield United at home in November. The Brazilian met Hakim Ziyech’s superb free-kick delivery to head home - the only disappointment being it was in front of an empty Stamford Bridge. Silva’s goal was Chelsea’s third in a comfortable 4-1 victory which sent Lampard’s side into third.

6 Goal-line clearance against Juventus

While Silva’s best moments highlighted here are predominantly goals and trophies, it was his goal-line clearance against Juventus during the 2021/22 Champions League campaign which demonstrated his defensive awareness and ability to read the game, which has seen him establish himself as one of the all-time great defenders.

With ex-Chelsea forward Alvaro Morta through on goal, the Spaniard deftly chipped his effort over the onrushing Edouard Mendy but was denied by a recovering Silva who hooked the ball to safety. This kept the score at 1-0 to the Blues, denying Juventus an equaliser and giving Chelsea the platform to produce one of their best performances of Tuchel’s tenure at the club as they preserved their clean sheet and beat the Italian giants 4-0.

5 Equalising goal against Manchester City

Despite a catastrophic campaign for Chelsea during the 2022/23 season, finishing 12th in the Premier League and working their way through three managers, Thiago Silva continued to impress and maintain a high standard of performance, winning both the players’ and supporters’ Player of the Season.

Chelsea have endured another frantic and uncertain season under Mauricio Pochettino this time around, but it has been one which has had far more positives and inspiring moments to inject belief into the Chelsea fans. One of the earliest examples was the thrilling 4-4 draw at home against treble-winners Manchester City.

Erling Haaland converted from the spot to give Pep Guardiola’s side a 1-0 lead, but it was just two minutes later that Chelsea’s talismanic defender produced an excellent near post header from a Conor Gallagher corner to equalise for the hosts. This burst Stamford Bridge into life and inspired the tenacity and character the Blues displayed to equalise on another two occasions and deny the champions all three points.

4 First goal against Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea’s bitter rivalry with Tottenham Hotspur has escalated throughout the decades, from the Cockney Cup final in 1967 to the Battle of Bridge in 2016, which saw 12 yellow cards handed out as the Blues squashed their North London rival’s title hopes, handing the league to Leicester City. Silva was adored by the Chelsea fans for his understanding of their rivalries and what it meant to play for the club, and this was only elevated by his superb headed goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the jubilant celebrations that followed.

The central defender’s imperious header from a Marcos Alonso corner gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead before the Blues went on to emphatically put aside Spurs, with goals from N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rüdiger sealing the 3-0 win. This result exemplified Tuchel’s side's excellent start to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign as they extended their unbeaten start to the season to five games, winning four of those.

This result also saw the Blues earn their fourth clean sheet of the season from their opening five fixtures, with Silva, at the heart of the back three, being awarded man of the match by Gary Neville commentating on Sky Sports.

3 Second goal against Spurs

The first time was nice - he had to do it twice. Silva enjoyed his first goal against Chelsea’s rivals as he went on to bag his second goal against Spurs in the 2021/22 campaign when the Blues hosted Antonio Conte’s men in January. It was another impressive header from the central defender to seal a 2-0 victory, this time from a Mason Mount delivery after Ziyech had opened the scoring for Tuchel’s side.

This was Chelsea’s fourth victory over Spurs during Tuchel’s first full season in charge after his side had dispatched their London rivals over two legs in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Chelsea had been unable to keep up the early pace they had set in the early stages of the campaign, but this victory ensured the Blues kept in touching distance of Liverpool in second.

Silva’s goal in front of the Matthew Harding stand encapsulated his importance and impact on Chelsea’s dominance over Spurs during this season. His two goals and contributions to two clean sheets ensured the league double was completed and his admiration from the Chelsea faithful grew larger.

2 Winning the Club World Cup

After Champions League glory in the 2020/21 season, Thiago Silva had the opportunity to win his and Chelsea’s first Club World Cup the following campaign. Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Corinthians nearly a decade earlier in their maiden appearance in the tournament after their miraculous Champions League triumph in 2012.

The central defender played every minute of the tournament as the Blues beat Al-Hilal 1-0 in the semi-final thanks to a first-half Romelu Lukaku strike, before needing extra time and a late Kai Havertz penalty to beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final, with the Belgian striker once again opening the scoring. This was a poignant moment for the Brazilian who won his first Club World Cup title at 37 years old after the tournament had proved elusive throughout the rest of his illustrious career.

The entire significance of this victory for Silva would perhaps not have been apparent at the time, but this would be his second and final title with the Blues. They would go on to lose to Liverpool in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup final just months later, before losing to Klopp’s men once again in the Carabao Cup final in the 2023/24 campaign.

1 Champions League glory

Thiago Silva was part of a promising line-up of arrivals in the summer of 2020 following a transfer embargo in Lampard’s first summer window with the club the previous year. The Brazilian arrived at Stamford Bridge alongside Timo Werner, Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, and Mendy after Lampard’s hand had been forced to look to Chelsea’s academy graduates the campaign before.

The combination of prospering youth products and a purposeful transfer window suggested Chelsea were in for a fruitful season, but this was not the case in the first half of the campaign under Lampard. When Tuchel arrived at Chelsea in January, the Blues were in joint eighth - a position that at the time was not the norm at Stamford Bridge. However, Lampard had managed to steer the Chelsea ship through the Champions League group stage.

Despite missing out in the round of 16 ties against Athletico Madrid through injury, Silva made his leadership presence felt as he was instructing the team from the stands in an empty Stamford Bridge. He then featured in all five remaining games, starting four, as Chelsea went on to Champions League glory, convincingly putting aside Porto and Real Madrid before Kai Havertz's goal saw the Blues beat Manchester City 1-0, in an all-English final. The Brazilian was pivotal in the centre of the back three as Chelsea kept clean sheets in three of the five fixtures from the quarter-finals onwards.

While this title was down to the brilliance of the team around him rather than his individual quality alone, particularly after injury forced him off in the first half of the final, this victory was undoubtedly the Brazilian’s best moment in a Chelsea shirt. It was notably special after he and Tuchel had missed out on what would have been Silva’s maiden Champions League the season before in the final against Bayern Munich while the pair were at PSG.

