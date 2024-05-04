Highlights Silva's emotional departure from Chelsea leads to a sensational move back to Fluminese per Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian defender will return to his former club on a one-year deal, showing that age is just a number.

Silva will continue playing into his 40s.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is set to sign for Brazilian club Fluminese as a free agent this summer, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, after he recently revealed that season would be his last playing for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Formerly of Paris Saint-Germain, Silva’s four-year stint in the Premier League, which included a Champions League triumph in 2020/21, will be coming to an end in the summer upon the expiry of his contract.

While holding back the tears, the Brazilian recently thanked the Blues faithful for their support and admitted that he intends to return to the club one day, albeit in a different role. Now, his next steps have been confirmed by Romano.

Thiago Silva Set to Join Fluminese on a Free

Emerged through their academy

In the wake of the news, many have wondered what the future would look like for Silva. Given that he’s the ripe old age of 39 at and will turn 40 in September, worries over his suitability for top-flight football have been raised.

However, Romano has now revealed that he will make a sensational homecoming to former club Fluminese, signing a one-year contract as a free agent. The journalist insisted that a ‘verbal agreement’ between the two clubs had been agreed, and he is set to put pen to paper in the coming week.

“BREAKING: Fluminese are set to sign Thiago Silva as free agent! Verbal agreement in place between parties. Contracts are being prepared and plan is to get it signed in the next weeks. Deal will be valid until 2025, as @geglobo reported. Here we go, coming soon.”

Silva, who has been described as 'fantastic' by Gary Neville, was a valued member of the Fluminense squad between 2007 and 2009 before joining AC Milan, lifting the Copa do Brasil. The deal – until 2025 – has been agreed between all parties but will not be officially announced until all paperwork is official, per Globo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thiago Silva played 151 times for Chelsea and weighed in with nine goals and three assists.

The 113-cap Brazil international will link up with his new employers in July and, according to MailOnline, will have a presentation at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro to mark and subsequently celebrate his remarkable return.

According to reports, Fluminese fought off competition from clubs from both Europe and Saudi Arabia for the seasoned defender, while there were even reports suggesting that a trio of clubs from the capital of England, London, had presented offers to Silva in the wake of the news regarding his departure.

Silva’s Wife Denies Reports

‘Stop posting false information!’

Known for her controversial social media activity, Silva’s wife, Belle, has come out on Instagram to deny the claims of her husband’s next challenge, as reported by GOAL, ranting about the ‘false information’ that is currently doing the rounds since his departure from west London was announced.

“Help me help you! You don’t know anything! This anxiety is getting in the way of things that could work out! You’re getting in the way! Stop posting false information!”

Back in February, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was forced to hold ‘crisis talks’ with Silva after Belle had previously made a dig at the Argentine, stating “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late” in a belatedly-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post after the Blues' 4-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt