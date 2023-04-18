Chelsea are narrowing down their options for the next manager and there is a feeling Julian Nagelsmann is edging the race to come in as boss.

After initial talks with candidates, it is no great surprise that Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique impressed most but there are varying factors on both sides as to who is best equipped to immediately spark change at Stamford Bridge.

Sources have explained how Nagelsmann is seen as an improved version of Graham Potter and that Chelsea believe his style of coaching could mean that groundwork already put in over past months is less likely to be abandoned under his leadership. They have put in work too to understand exactly why his Bayern Munich reign did not work out and learnings at this moment suggest they do not feel the reasons would impact on them if he took charge of Chelsea.

Managing so many personalities and egos is a potential problem in this situation and as part of the process Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have been undertaking key conversations around recruiting a manager that can handle this. Enrique is certainly still in the picture but it is also thought that former RB Leipzig employee Christopher Vivell is still driving a case for Nagelsmann as the man to turn around the club’s fortunes. That support from inside gives Nagelsmann a slight edge that Enrique does not have.

Will Chelsea appoint a fourth manager of the season?

Chelsea are in crisis this season having spent more money than any other club in world football this season, and drifted into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Thomas Tuchel was replaced by Graham Potter, who was then sacked just months later, with Frank Lampard currently in charge as interim boss. There had been signs of positivity when Lampard first came in and his team set-ups seemed to show a good understanding of what Chelsea needed in terms of team structure to improve.

Yet his first three matches ended in defeat and after the weekend one source close to the dressing room told GIVEMESPORT that if the next three matches - starting with Real Madrid on Tuesday - did not go well it would not be a surprise to see Chelsea change manager yet again.

When would Nagelsmann want to take the Chelsea job?

This is a factor that actually goes against Nagelsmann becoming the next boss that Chelsea seriously have to weigh up: The German does not want to take up a new job during the season, preferring to come in for the summer to attack pre-season and focus fully on preparing a squad for a full campaign.

Chelsea have seven matches remaining in the Premier League this season and are currently closer to the relegation places than the Champions League positions.

All three managers have struggled to find any consistency with results this season and a five-game win streak in October is the best period of the term. It has led to concerns about the squad mindset and balance, with conversations leading to how they change the playing staff during the next summer window.

There have been reports about how Todd Boehly asked the Chelsea players why they were not living up to their transfer fees and reputations after losing to Brighton at the weekend.

Potential new managers have been sounded out over that question too and asked how they would iron out the squad and create more harmony and fluidity.

Ideally Chelsea will wait this out before making a decision but with every match that passes, there is pressure to determine who the manager will be - and how soon they can begin.