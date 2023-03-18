Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has been a "failure" in west London, says journalist Paul Brown.

While Brown initially felt that Lukaku and the Blues were a match made in heaven, the 29-year-old really struggled at Stamford Bridge following his return to England.

Chelsea transfer news — Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan but will head back to Chelsea in the summer.

"The loan was for one season, so on June 30, regardless of how well he plays, he’ll go back to Chelsea," Inter CEO Beppe Marotta told Sky Italia (via The Athletic).

He later went on to add: "Lukaku hasn’t found the fitness he needs to play his best football. He’s still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by."

The Belgian forward has a contract at Chelsea worth £350,000-a-week, according to Salary Sport.

What has Paul Brown said about Romelu Lukaku?

When asked to sum up Lukaku's second spell at Chelsea in one word by GIVEMESPORT, Brown responded: "Failure, ultimately. Chelsea signed him and we all went crazy thinking this is the final piece of the puzzle. They've always just lacked that world-class finisher, now they have one.

"It looked like a match made in heaven because he had a point to prove, he'd learned so much from Conte in Italy, and you looked at him and thought all those rough edges had been ironed out under Conte."

What next for Romelu Lukaku?

Lukaku is obviously a talented forward. After all, this is someone who's scored over 270 goals in his senior career, as per Transfermarkt.

At Chelsea, it simply hasn't worked, but with Graham Potter replacing Thomas Tuchel, the man in charge when Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge, maybe the Belgium international could be in line for a fresh start.

But if that's off the table, another loan move looks the most likely outcome, as it's going to be difficult for the Blues to find a club who are willing to take on the player's wages in full following his recent struggles.

With that in mind, while Inter have confirmed that the former Manchester United striker will return to Chelsea at the end of the season, perhaps they could strike another loan agreement with their English counterparts.

A lot could depend, though, on how Lukaku finishes this campaign. If he wants to remain in Milan, then he's going to have to improve his fitness and goal record.