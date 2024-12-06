There are only a select few footballers who have plied their trade for both Chelsea and Arsenal over the years. From the acrimonious Ashley Cole to the ever-loveable Cesc Fabregas of yesteryear to Jorginho and Raheem Sterling in the last few years.

It’s becoming increasingly commonplace for players to move from rival to rival, irrespective of the deep-rooted hatred between the Gunners and the Blues, which is a rivalry that originated from a First Division outing on 9 November 1907.

Kai Havertz, 25, is one of the latest stars to make the cross-London switch thinking that the grass is greener on the other side, moving from Chelsea to Arsenal in July 2023 as a means of reviving his once-promising career.

A 55-cap Germany international, Havertz’s talent has never been shrouded in doubt. His inconsistency, however, has clouded his status among Premier League aficionados, plundering just 37 goals and 15 assists in his 141-game Premier League career.

Cross-London Move in 2023 was his Best Decision Ever

‘I know everyone so well and it just feels like home’

Performing much better in north London, as opposed to in the west of the capital, Havertz may have taken a little time to settle at the Emirates Stadium – but has now adapted to Mikel Arteta’s style of play almost seamlessly.

The very fact that they forked out £65 million for his signature caused a moment of hesitation from the north London faithful – but he’s now considered one of Arsenal’s greatest signings of the Edu Gaspar era after proving his weight in gold.

Irrespective of whether he is playing as his side’s solitary centre forward or in their three-man midfield constellation, alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, his overall impact has been boosted tenfold.

Kai Havertz - Club and Country Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Bayer Leverkusen 150 46 31 11/0 Chelsea 139 32 12 16/0 Arsenal 71 23 8 16/0 Germany 55 20 17 4/0

Arteta’s utility man arrived at the start of the 2023/24 season as Arteta and his entourage attempted to sharpen their attack in preparation for another title-challenging campaign, and he's now developed into one of their biggest threats. Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, per The Metro, Havertz said that the homely feel of Arsenal has made the transition as simple as ever, suggesting that the Emirates Stadium ‘just feels like home’. He said:

“I’ve been here just over a year, but it feels like ages. I know everyone so well and it just feels like home. I enjoy every second. For me it’s the best thing I could have done.

Although he is yet to lift any form of silverware with the Gunners, the ex-Leverkusen wonderkid, by his own admission, remains laser-focused on winning titles with his current employers, who were last crowned English champions in the 2003/04 campaign.

“I’m so glad for the support from everyone that helped me during my time. I just got started and I hope to continue in good form, play well and win titles.”

Inside Havertz’s Topsy-Turvy Stint with Chelsea

German recorded 32 goals and 12 assists in 139 games

Born and raised in Aachen, Germany, the now-25-year-old rose through the ranks of his boyhood club before being spotted from afar by Bayer Leverkusen – and during his 150-game stint with Die Werkself, he broke records aplenty.

From becoming the club’s youngest-ever debutant in the German top flight to their youngest scorer in their fabled history, Havertz caught the eye of an array of clubs in Europe; but it was Chelsea, under Roman Abramovich’s reign, who won the tug of war for his services.

Players struggling to adapt to the hustle and bustle of English top tier football is no secret – and the German’s return of 15 goal involvements (nine goals and six assists) may have frustrated plenty of supporters given they shelled out £71 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Havertz’s 11-goal Premier League tally in 2023/24 was his best return in England.

Goalscoring is still, perhaps, not his forte – but his misfiring nature made him a figure of discontent among the Stamford Bridge echo chamber, despite him notching 32 goals and a further 12 assists during his stay.

His Champions League final goal, one that helped see his former employers defeat favourites Manchester City 1-0 in 2020/21, aside and there are very few moments of Havertz pulling up trees for the west Londoners.

Proving most fruitful in his second season at the club, the one-time UEFA Super Cup winner netted on 14 occasions across all competitions – eight times in the league – and notched a further five assists.

But it was clear that he was no longer at the top of the club’s pecking order, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner also at Thomas Tuchel’s disposal. His final season was his worst in terms of making a difference in the final third, contributing to ten goals.

As the old adage says, ‘one man’s loss is another man’s gain’ – and that epitomises Havertz's career path. Arsenal are busy reaping the benefits of the Germany star; Chelsea, elsewhere, have moved on from the days of watching Havertz struggle at the top of the tree.

