Chelsea's priority is still former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Multiple reports have claimed that the Blues have been in discussions with Luis Enrique in their search for Graham Potter's permanent successor, but Phillips says the German is still at the top of the club's list and has also held talks with them this week.

Chelsea manager news — Julian Nagelsmann

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Nagelsmann is Chelsea's preferred candidate to replace Potter.

However, on Wednesday, it was reported by Sky Sports and other outlets that Enrique was in London to hold discussions over the job at Stamford Bridge.

With Chelsea's search for a new permanent manager set to be an exhaustive one, Frank Lampard will remain in charge until the end of the season. On his return to the west London club after being sacked in 2021, he told their official website: "It was an easy decision for me because this is my club.

"I'm also a very practical person. I've been on a different path since I left Chelsea, but to come back as I've been asked and be back here with a belief that I can help until the end of the season is really great. I’m delighted to get the opportunity and I'm thankful."

What has Simon Phillips said about Julian Nagelsmann and Chelsea?

Phillips says Nagelsmann is the manager who Chelsea are really keen on.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He remains the priority for the summer and it's been that way since we've sacked Potter. Chelsea wanted to get Nagelsmann, but he's been keen to take his break until the summer.

"He's always been Chelsea's favoured option. The two parties held talks together earlier this week, but they weren't face-to-face. They were through agents and then over the phone."

Why do Chelsea want Julian Nagelsmann?

At 35, Nagelsmann is a very young coach. However, for someone his age, he has a good level of experience.

He's already managed at Bayern, winning the Bundesliga title there last season, and has enjoyed successful stints at RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

While things didn't end well for him at the Allianz Arena, the fact that he's been in charge of one of Europe's elite is likely to appeal to Chelsea after Potter's lack of experience at a big club was made evident at Stamford Bridge

Perhaps what Todd Boehly and co really like about Nagelsmann, though, is the kind football of his teams play.

"I try to play an offensive and variable style of football for the fans... I'm as emotional on the sideline as I expect my style of football to be, and I try to transfer this feeling to the fans and of course to the players," he told Bayern TV after succeeding Hansi Flick.