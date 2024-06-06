Highlights Chelsea are set to announce Tosin Adarabioyo signing 'imminently'.

The Blues eye 'four or five' new signings this transfer window.

Enzo Maresca's side are keen to add a new striker, targeting Benjamin Sesko and Evan Ferguson.

Chelsea are set to announce the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo ‘imminently’ as the Blues target ‘four or five’ new players in the transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT.

Despite interest from Newcastle and Manchester United, Chelsea are set to secure Adarabioyo’s signing on a free transfer as they prepare for new manager Enzo Maresca’s first season.

The 26-year-old saw his contract expire at Fulham last season after spending four years at Craven Cottage since joining in 2020. He helped the London side secure promotion to the Premier League in 2022 and went on to make 132 appearances for the club, scoring five goals.

Adarabioyo, dubbed a "special player" by his manager Marco Silva last December, is set for tough competition at centre-back at his new club as he will join the likes of Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman will replace the 39-year-old veteran Thiago Silva after he announced his return to Brazil last month.

Tosin Deal ‘Very Good News’ for Chelsea

The Blues target multiple signings this summer

Completing the deal for Adarabioyo early is something Chelsea can cheer about as the club expects a busy summer ahead and targets more new signings, Jacobs tells GMS:

"I think Chelsea want to bring in four or five, and the fact they've got in Tosin early is very good news. He's passed his medical, that one will be announced imminently. "And even though a free transfer is never free, it's economical, we can certainly say, because there's no fee paid, and that will allow Chelsea to allocate their budget elsewhere."

For a few weeks, Newcastle were thought to be the front-runners to sign Adarabioyo this summer and the deal to bring him to St. James’ Park was ‘very close if not done’, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Manchester United also showed interest in the centre-back, who is now about to kick-start Maresca’s revolution in London. After replacing Mauricio Pochettino last week, the Italian manager is expected to make more signings ahead of his debut Premier League campaign, including bringing in a new striker.

Chelsea Keen to Add New Striker

Benjamin Sesko is among the targets

Chelsea are ‘seriously in the conversation’ to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko this summer, Jacobs has revealed in his GMS column.

The Blues are keen to sign a new striker this summer amid a mixed debut campaign from Nicolas Jackson and have multiple options lined up. According to Jacobs, Chelsea have ‘no plans’ to trigger Napoli forward Victor Osimhen’s £100m+ release clause this summer and are looking at cheaper options, including Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

A swap deal, sending Romelu Lukaku to Napoli, has reportedly never been discussed between the clubs, despite recent rumours.

Benjamin Sesko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Bundesliga 31 14 2 110 Champions League 8 2 0 202 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0 – DFB-Pokal 2 2 0 50

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-06-24.