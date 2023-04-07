It's all change at Chelsea Football Club.

Graham Potter has been sacked and has been replaced by Frank Lampard, who will look to steady the ship until the end of the season.

It's unknown what the long-term plan is, but it seems likely we'll be seeing a new manager in the hot seat at Chelsea come the start of the 2023/24 season.

It's certainly not been an ideal first season for American owner, Todd Boehly.

Despite spending almost £550 million since arriving at the club, Boehly hasn't seen much return on the pitch.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League and have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions.

They will need to somehow navigate past Real Madrid and either Bayern Munich or Manchester City just to reach the Champions League final under Lampard.

Chelsea to get a new stadium?

A load of new players, a number of managerial changes and now, thoughts have turned to a new stadium.

It's no secret that Stamford Bridge is in need of an upgrade.

At a capacity of 40,343, Chelsea's stadium is only currently the 9th biggest in the Premier League.

Given its location, it's certainly not an easy task to expand Stamford Bridge. Therefore, an entirely new stadium looks the most likely.

Could Chelsea have to change their name?

But, according to The Sun, a new stadium might mean a name change for Chelsea.

The report claims that there's a unique situation as far as Stamford Bridge is concerned because it's owned by thousands of fans in shares. The Chelsea Pitch Owners PLC (CPO) will have the ultimate say on whether Chelsea can continue with their name if they do leave the stadium.

The group are said to have to "approve the move from Stamford Bridge if the club are to continue in their current form of Chelsea".

The CPO also freehold the stadium and the owners would have to buy it off them to control it. That's something the owners may look to do in order to sell it to earn funding for a potential new stadium.

Previous owner, Roman Abramovich, attempted that in 2012 but it was rejected by the CPO.

But rather than worry about a new stadium right now, Chelsea need to concentrate on matters on the pitch.

What has Lampard said after being appointed Chelsea manager?

Lampard has already given his first press conference on his return to Chelsea and he's determined to prove his managerial credentials.

"It is clear what the role is in terms of the title of the role, and I'm absolutely understanding that," Lampard said.

"I want to do as well as I can in this period to show that I'm capable of coaching and managing really well. Then we'll see what happens.

"I've got no problems, I don't need answers to that point [about the future]. I've taken the job under these conditions exactly knowing what it is. Now it's just for me to do it very well.

"This is a club that I'm connected to so I just want to do well in this moment and then after that of course, it may mean that I say thank you very much, I think I've given everything there and hopefully it is positive. And that's it.

"I can't get ahead of my station at all. I'm just here to try to affect this period.

"From a selfish reason you want to do well in this period, because I have a professional ego where I want to be the best I can be.

"I want to be as good as possible but I want the feeling of being a manager here with a good group that wins football games, because there is nothing better. So that's why I'm here."