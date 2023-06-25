Chelsea will face "no issues" when attempting to agree personal terms with Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Moises Caicedo, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are still working on a deal to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge, who they expect to negotiate an £80 million fee for, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea latest news - Moises Caicedo

The Ecuadorian enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Seagulls, helping Roberto De Zerbi's side secure a remarkable 6th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea's interest in the midfielder originally surfaced in the recent January transfer window when the Blues rivalled Arsenal for his signature.

Both clubs were ultimately unsuccessful in their pursuit, with Caicedo eventually signing a contract extension at the AMEX.

However, with the summer transfer window fast approaching, and the Gunners focused on their move for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, the Blues appear to be in pole position to finally sign Caicedo.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Moises Caicedo and Chelsea?

Galetti confirmed that personal terms had not yet been agreed upon between the club and player, but that Chelsea are unlikely to find that side of negotiations difficult.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti said: "Speaking about personal terms - today, nothing has been agreed or already advanced, but considering that the midfielder appreciates the eventual destination, no issues are expected on this side."

Why are Chelsea keen to sign Moises Caicedo?

Despite already spending approximately £600 million in transfer fees under Todd Boehly's ownership, Chelsea are in need of at least one midfield signing, particularly with Mateo Kovacic set to sign for Manchester City.

With Mason Mount another potential departure at Stamford Bridge, bringing in a player to partner Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park is paramount to any success Chelsea are to achieve in the upcoming season - and Caicedo would be an excellent choice in this regard.

The 21-year-old is more defensively-minded than Fernandez, which would likely allow him to form an effective and well-balanced double pivot with the Argentine international. Given the duo's respective young ages, it is also a partnership that has the potential to develop even further as the pair mature as players.

Chelsea have been burned before when recruiting from the Seagulls, with both Graham Potter and Marc Cucurella failing to make their marks in West London. However, Caiciedo simply appears far too talented to suffer a similar fate at Stamford Bridge.