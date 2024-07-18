Highlights Graham Potter possibly becoming England manager could save Chelsea a lot of money in the long run.

Other big names like Guardiola, Tuchel, Lampard, and Pochettino are also in the running.

England has some tough decisions to make regarding who will fill the shoes of Gareth Southgate.

Chelsea are set to receive a huge financial boost if Graham Potter is appointed England manager, as the wages he would earn with the Three Lions would be taken away from the amount he is currently owed by the Blues. After England's Euro 2024 campaign ended in heartbreak, Gareth Southgate stepped down as manager. This brought an end to an eight-year tenure which saw England reach the World Cup semi-finals and two European Championship finals.

It won't be easy to fill Southgate's shows and a number of high-profile names have been linked with the job following his departure. A recent report revealed seven candidates who were in the running, with four of them being ex-Chelsea managers. Of the four, though, there's one candidate that the Blues would love to see appointed England boss - purely for financial reasons - and that's Potter.

Potter is Still Owed Money From Chelsea

They are paying him £200,000-a-week until October

According to a report from the Daily Mail, after Chelsea decided to let Potter go just seven months into a five-year contract, they came to an agreement that the club would continue paying him his weekly wage of £200,000 for 18 months following the dismissal. That happened back in April 2023, meaning the former Brighton & Hove Albion coach will still be receiving that money every single week until October.

If he were to take the England job, though, his salary with the Three Lions would cancel out what Chelsea owe him. This means that the Blues would save a huge amount of money over the next three months if he were to land the gig. If he is appointed after October, though, they will have to continue paying him until the very end of the 18 months that they initially agreed to.

Potter Isn't the Only Name in the Running

There are several big stars being considered for the England job

Chelsea will be wanting Potter to get the nod and save some money in the process, but he's far from the only option that's currently being considered by the FA. A couple of recent reports have revealed that there are a handful of big names in the running. First, it was revealed that there were seven managers on the radar, with Potter standing alongside Thomas Tuchel, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino and England U21 boss, Lee Carsley.

A later report then said that England are keen on appointing Pep Guardiola as boss, and are willing to wait it out for 12 months while his contract at Manchester City expires. There are many different roads that the Three Lions can take, and they would all likely lead to very different results. Southgate has huge shoes to fill, though, after an incredible eight-year tenure. Whether Potter is the man for the job remains to be seen, but if he is, Chelsea will be hoping that England come to that conclusion very quickly.