Highlights Lukaku could leave for £35m, Chelsea set to make a loss on their most expensive signing in 2021.

Ian Maatsen's loan at Borussia Dortmund was a success, Chelsea may demand £35m for the defender.

New manager Enzo Maresca's arrival could impact Maatsen's future at Chelsea, still undecided on next move.

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku could depart the club for as low as £35million, less than half of what the Blues paid for his signature, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth tells GIVEMESPORT.

Lukaku, who signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan for £97.5million three years ago, is unlikely to feature for the London side under new manager Enzo Maresca in the new campaign.

The Belgian forward, who has been described as a 'leader' by Johan Bakayoko, looks well-settled in Italy, where he spent the last two seasons on loan, playing for Inter and Roma.

After re-joining Chelsea in 2021, Lukaku made just 26 Premier League appearances for the club, scoring eight goals.

He impressed this season at Roma, scoring 21 goals in 47 games in all competitions as Daniele De Rossi’s side finished sixth in Serie A, securing Europa League qualification.

Recent reports suggest Lukaku’s return to Italy could be on the cards as Chelsea are reportedly willing to strike a swap deal with Napoli to bring striker Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku Set to Leave Chelsea This Summer

They're set to make a loss

In a swap deal or not, Chelsea are unlikely to make a profit on Lukaku, who became the club’s most expensive signing in 2021, before being overtaken by Enzo Fernandes.

Sheth tells GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are expecting to receive a reduced fee for the 31-year-old.

He said:

“We think he would fetch around £35 to £40 million, of course, that's less than half of what Chelsea paid.”

Lukaku, who first joined Chelsea in 2011, went on to make 59 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals.

Last month, La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed that the Belgium international is unlikely to return to Roma on a permanent deal over concerns about his price tag.

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League were linked with Lukaku last year, but the centre-forward chose to continue in Europe and joined Jose Mourinho’s project at Roma.

Romelu Lukaku's Roma Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 32 13 3 Europa League 13 7 1 Italy Cup 2 1 0

Chelsea’s Maatsen ‘Incredible Success’

His loan has gone perfectly

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen is also likely to leave this summer after a season of ‘incredible success’ at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea are likely to demand around £35million for the in-form defender, Sheth suggests:

“Ian Maatsen, that is an interesting one because he's gone to Dortmund, he's been an incredible success, he's playing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley, and there's an option price on him of around £35 million. “Borussia Dortmund, I don't know whether they'd want to pay £35 million.”

Maatsen was recently linked with a permanent move to Dortmund, but as of now, an agreement between the clubs has not been reached.

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca’s arrival could provide the 21-year-old Dutchman another lifeline at Chelsea as Maatsen recently said he is yet to decide where his future lies.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-05-24.