Highlights Chelsea have responded to criticism over their treatment of a young mascot, claiming it was the responsibility of Liverpool's club coordinator to ensure his safety.

The video shows the mascot feeling abandoned as the players conducted their pre-match preparations, with only a photographer on the pitch offering help.

Despite this, Chelsea have also reached out to the mascot's family to welcome him back for another game.

Chelsea have responded to criticism after footage went viral of their young mascot being abandoned by the players at Liverpool's home stadium Anfield on Wednesday night.

Proceedings on the pitch could not have gone much worse for the Blues, as they were on the wrong end of a 4-1 drubbing by Jurgen Klopp’s side. Despite Darwin Nunez's wayward finishing, goals from Diogo Jota, Connor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luiz Diaz condemned the London club to their ninth league defeat of the 2023/2024 campaign.

However, it was what took place before the game even began which got people talking in the aftermath. A video was posted to social media showing an issue involving the club's mascot.

Related Five managers Chelsea could replace Mauricio Pochettino with Zinedine Zidane and Roberto De Zerbi are two names that could be in line to replace the Argentinian.

Chelsea respond to fan backlash

Claim mascot was Liverpool's responsibility

Footage emerged online after the final whistle, showing the Chelsea mascot being left in the middle of the pitch ahead of kick-off while Liverpool fans were in full voice. Having received criticism from all angles online, Chelsea have now responded to the viral video.

As reported by the Telegraph, officials from Chelsea have taken action by making contact with the mascot's family and welcomed him back to be a mascot again for the future in acknowledgement of the incident. However, the club have laid the blame at Liverpool's feet. While the club recognised there was a lapse in judgement, they stated that it was the responsibility of the Liverpool club coordinator to take care of the safety and well-being of all mascots.

It was explained that each Premier League club has their own coordinator who, as part of their role, looks after the mascots on matchday. This responsibility lies with the home team, removing the Blues from any blame in this incident. As such, it will be up to the Chelsea coordinator to look after the Wolves mascot when they make the trip to Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Chelsea mascot abandoned at Anfield

The youngster was left to fend for himself

As seen in the video, the young lad stands around not sure of what to do as his heroes leave him to conduct the last of their pre-match preparations. To make things even more intimidating, the Kop end was in full voice as they belted out a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone.’

The mascot can be seen looking around for some guidance and is only helped by a photographer on the pitch. This then resulted in the youngster walking off the pitch on his own. In comparison, Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk was seen running around close to his mascots, keeping them involved in proceedings.

The response online from fans has been scathing, with Chelsea's players being heavily criticised for the way they treated the young man on what is meant to be a special moment. This is not the first time this season that Mauricio Pochettino's men have received backlash for how they have treated their fans. Many were left outraged after the majority of the squad went straight to the dressing room following their 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.