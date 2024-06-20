Highlights Chelsea are keen to add another centre-forward alongside Nicolas Jackson this summer.

If Chelsea strike a deal for Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, it will be a ‘clear indication’ they trust Nicolas Jackson, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are in the market for a new central striker this summer as they target Duran, who struggled for playing time at Villa and is yet to prove himself in the Premier League.

Jacobs suggests that signing a lower-profile player in attack could indicate that Chelsea are willing to leave Jackson untouched in the starting eleven.

The Senegal international, who signed for a fee of £32m, has rediscovered his form in the second part of the season under Mauricio Pochettino. According to talkSPORT, Jackson was unhappy that Chelsea parted ways with the Argentinian after just 12 months.

The 22-year-old is now set for a new start under Enzo Maresca – the fifth different Chelsea boss in less than two years.

Despite spending £1billion over the past few seasons, the Blues are willing to splash out even more funds to support the Italian’s debut season at Stamford Bridge, including signing a new attacker.

Chelsea Considering Striker Options

Ahead of Maresca’s first season

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggests that Chelsea’s interest in Duran indicates they could trust Nicolas Jackson and move away from the idea of adding an established name to the squad:

“Even though they put a proposal on the table for Sesko, they learned very quickly, as did Arsenal, that he was quite likely to stay at Leipzig. “So even with all the Sesko noise at the same time, Chelsea had already pivoted towards Duran. And I think if they get Duran, it will be a clear indication that they trust Nicolas Jackson. “And maybe in January or the season before last under Graham Potter, maybe there was a feeling they had to buy established and they had to buy proven, because the goals were very difficult to come by, but last season, Chelsea got 100 plus goals in all competitions and 77 in the Premier League.”

Jackson, who joined Chelsea last year from Villarreal on an eight-year deal, went on to score 17 goals and register six assists in 44 games across all competitions last season.

Nicolas Jackson Stats (2023-2024) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 35 14 5 FA Cup 4 2 1 EFL Cup 5 1 0

Chelsea Interested in Samu Omorodion

He only joined Atletico last year

Chelsea are interested in signing the 20-year-old Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues face a period of negotiations if they were to pursue a deal for the Spaniard, as he joined Atletico only 12 months ago and has a release clause of £67million, Romano has reported.

Omorodion spent his debut La Liga season on loan at Alaves, where he scored eight goals in 35 matches and was the club’s top scorer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-06-24.