Chelsea are set to unveil their new kit for the 2023-24 season - but the shirt will not have a front-of-shirt sponsor.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who understand that Chelsea’s sponsor-less shirt will be revealed on Monday.

Chelsea’s £40 million-a-year deal with Three expired in the summer and the Blues have reportedly been in talks with a number of companies over a lucrative new shirt sponsor since February.

Gambling company Stake.com were among the companies that Chelsea were in talks with, according to the Daily Mail in June.

However, the Premier League confirmed in April that having gambling sponsorships on shirt fronts would be prohibited from the 2025-26 season onwards.

Fan groups were also critical that Chelsea were in talks with the gambling company and club bosses subsequently decided against accepting the offer - believing it wouldn’t be the right fit.

Chelsea were also in talks with Paramount Plus to become their new front-of-shirt sponsor.

However, the Premier League refused them permission due to concerns that it would upset the competition’s broadcast partners.

Rather than delaying the launch of their new Nike kit, Chelsea have decided to unveil their new shirt without a sponsor.

Fans will still be able to pre-order the kit, which is expected to be available around the start of the new season.

Chelsea begin the new Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 13.

Now coached by former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, the Blues have several pre-season friendlies before then against the likes of Wrexham, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

It remains unclear at this stage which company will appear on the front of Chelsea’s new kit for the 2023-24 season.

Per Goal, a recent video released by Chelsea teasing the new kit sparked speculation that gaming giants Nintendo might be the club’s new sponsor.

Images of concept kits with Nintendo on their front have been created and published on social media in recent days.

But a second video, featuring an old Nokia mobile phone with the classic game Snake playing on it, suggests the new kit may just have a 90s feel to it - instead of a direct nod to Nintendo.

Will Pochettino improve Chelsea?

In Pochettino, Chelsea have secured the services of one of the world’s best coaches.

He transformed Southampton during the 2013-14 season before taking the reins at Tottenham in 2014.

The Argentine coach then worked miracles with Spurs, taking the club to their first ever Champions League final in 2019.

But months later, following a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign, Pochettino was unceremoniously sacked by Daniel Levy and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Pochettino won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the Trophee des Champions during his one season coaching Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG.

However, the team’s failures in the Champions League saw him lose that job last summer.

Now refreshed and recharged, Pochettino and his coaching staff are ready to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around following a dismal season under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.