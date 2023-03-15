Chelsea and Mason Mount both want to get a contract extension sorted out, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

However, Phillips says that, as things stand, there isn't too much optimism that the attacking midfielder will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Chelsea contract news — Mason Mount

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that contract talks between Chelsea and Mount have "totally stalled".

It means that the Blues could now be forced to sell the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Mount's existing deal expires in 2024 and Chelsea won't want to risk losing such a valuable player for nothing, which is why a sale at the end of the season can't be ruled out.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are just one club who are interested in signing Mount, who's been described as a "special player" by England team-mate Declan Rice.

What has Simon Phillips said about Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea?

Phillips says both parties want to get an extension sorted but financial terms remain a problem.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The last time I asked about this, I was told that there wasn't too much optimism that this will get done, but they will revisit it. They will talk again.

"The ultimate thing I think we have to remember here is both parties do want to have this extension done. It's just whether they can get closer in the terms."

Who is currently the highest-paid player at Chelsea?

According to Spotrac, Raheem Sterling is the highest earner at Chelsea, taking £325,000 home each week.

Mount, meanwhile, is thought to be pocketing £80,000 a week. You suspect, though, that he wants to be much closer to Sterling, which is understandable given his contribution to the Blues since becoming a first-team regular.

He was Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League last season, registering 11 times, as per WhoScored. He also provided the most assists in his squad, recording 10.

At his best, it's easy to see Mount's influence in this team. Nevertheless, it doesn't look like Todd Boehly is going to cave in to the demands of the England international, who's currently valued at around £62m by the CIES Football Observatory.

If neither party is willing to compromise, again, it looks like a transfer really could happen in the summer, which would be a shame given Mount's connection to Chelsea and what he's capable of bringing to Graham Potter's side.