Chelsea manager Graham Potter has a lot of belief in Kai Havertz, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The forward's form has really improved over the Blues' last couple of matches, and Phillips says Todd Boehly and the rest of the club's board are desperate to see him succeed in west London.

Chelsea news — Kai Havertz

While Havertz has been able to score in recent fixtures against Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund, he really struggled in a lot of the games he played prior to those clashes.

On his form before the wins versus Leicester and Dortmund, the 23-year-old told the Evening Standard and other outlets: "If you have a bad day at work… you… I won’t say the word now, but you don’t feel good.

"Football is a game where we have a lot of pressure on our shoulders. We want to make the fans happy and if you don’t make them happy, then you don’t have a good time."

Chelsea's victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium over the weekend was their third in a row, so things are starting to look much better for Havertz and his team-mates.

What has Simon Phillips said about Graham Potter and Kai Havertz?

Phillips says Potter has always trusted Havertz, even during the difficult spell he was going through on the pitch.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "In terms of Graham Potter, he's got a lot of belief in Kai Havertz. You saw that after the Dortmund game. He went straight over to Havertz, they had a hug and embrace — big smiles from both of them — and you could see there was a relief there.

"Potter has continued to back Kai Havertz, continued to pick him, even in his poor form, and Havertz has appreciated that. The hierarchy, the Chelsea board, they've always seen something in Havertz and they've been desperate to see that come out."

How important is Kai Havertz to Chelsea?

Right now, very, as he seems to be the only striker option Potter actually trusts. The former Brighton manager continues to overlook Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who's made just four starts in the Premier League this season, as per Transfermarkt.

New signing David Datro Fofana also needs to convince his boss. The 20-year-old was absent from Chelsea's matchday squad for the Leicester game.

It means Havertz, who earns £150,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, according to Spotrac, is indispensable to his manager at this moment in time.