Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly may have an 'element of regret' over his decision to appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table and their campaign looks to be slowly petering out following a disappointing run of form.

Chelsea latest news - Frank Lampard

Lampard hasn't been able to turn around Chelsea's fortunes since stepping into the Stamford Bridge dugout, losing four consecutive matches since taking charge, as per Sky Sports.

Defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion have damaged their under par Premier League campaign even more. Furthermore, back-to-back losses against Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League have killed off the Blues' chances of obtaining any silverware this season.

The Mirror report that in his last 18 matches as a manager, including his previous spell at Everton, where he was eventually relieved of his duties, Lampard has lost 15 and drawn two of them, prolonging a miserable run of luck for the Englishman that hasn't evaporated upon his return to Chelsea.

Next up for Chelsea is a midweek clash against Brentford next Wednesday that Lampard will be desperate to win to avoid further scrutiny.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Frank Lampard?

Daily Express journalist Taylor believes that Boehly's decision to appoint Lampard has to be used as a learning curve looking ahead to the future.

Taylor told GMS: "I don't know whether he has an element of regret about bringing in Lampard, but ultimately, it's not a good look on Boehly because he has to bear the brunt of this. He's been the one that's made the decision and ultimately, it's had a negative impact on Chelsea on the pitch, so I feel like he needs to learn."

Should Frank Lampard have been appointed as Chelsea caretaker manager?

At the time, you could see the idea behind appointing Lampard until the end of the season; however, it hasn't worked out the way many hoped, as Chelsea's results on the pitch haven't improved since his arrival.

Following their decision to sack Graham Potter, the Chelsea hierarchy have detailed that they have a clear plan to appoint his permanent successor, having indicated that they will conduct an 'exhaustive search' to find the right candidate, as per 90min.

While their hunt for a long-term candidate ramps up, Lampard was installed as a familiar face with icon status in west London to try and reverse the trend of bad results; nevertheless, his rapport with the fans and some of the players at the club from his previous spell in charge hasn't helped to change their poor form.

Moving forward, Lampard will hope he can start picking up some points in the Premier League to improve Chelsea's standing before the close of play; however, his time at Stamford Bridge hasn't been a memorable one, to say the least.