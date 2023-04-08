Chelsea’s pending summer clear out is putting clubs across Europe on red alert of their young and home-grown talent.

The Blues will need to raise cash to avoid the threat of Financial Fair Play implications and with that in mind there is a keen eye on which players will be deemed surplus to requirements.

Which Chelsea players could be heading out the door this summer?

Of most interest could be the likes of Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Trevoh Chalobah - who all face a wait to address what the future holds for them at Stamford Bridge beyond this season. Meanwhile Carney Chukwuemeka, Levi Colwill and Gabriel Slonina are among the young players who need to know what their first-team opportunities will be next term.

That process is not made easier by the fact Chelsea do not have a manager or football philosophy to help with an early decision. But the plan is to decide on a permanent manager by the end of the season so the situation can become more clear.

Bayer Leverkusen currently have Hudson-Odoi on loan and there is a strong chance he will be available for transfer at the end of this season. Other deals - permanent and temporary - could also become possible and Borussia Dortmund are another Bundesliga club with an eye on the Chelsea situation.

In France there is expected interest as Rennes and Reims ponder whether they could capitalise on Chelsea’s bloated squad. Rennes currently have Tottenham’s Joe Rodon and Djed Spence from the Premier League while Reims have Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun.

Behind Hudson-Odoi there is a feeling local boy Gallagher is the next player from the list most likely to feel in danger - yet sources are also indicating he would be unlikely to want a move abroad. If he becomes available he would probably seek a London transfer.

When will Chelsea look to sell players by?

Chelsea need to get their house in order and that’s why they are set to move forward with player sales once the season ends, in order to get their Financial Fair Play affairs under control. Some star names will also need to be moved on by June 30 in order to keep losses below the permitted amount.

Whether or not they make the Champions League next season is going to be key to future revenue, with their upcoming Real Madrid clash taking on more importance than ever—it would be worth a minimum of £80million.

Frank Lampard is being installed as temporary boss to help spark a push for a successful end of the season but this is a tall order for the man who was axed as boss in January 2021.