Chelsea still want Reece James to be their captain one day, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Mateo Kovačić has been wearing the armband in the absences of César Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva, but Phillips says the 23-year-old has been earmarked as a future Blues skipper.

Chelsea news — Reece James

Last month, The Telegraph reported that Chelsea are grooming James for a leadership role at Stamford Bridge.

According to the same outlet, the Blues see the Englishman as a future captain.

James looks set to spend the prime years of his career at Chelsea after signing a new contract that will take his spell in west London to 2028.

Spotrac claims that the deal is worth £250,000 a week. James is currently valued at around £88m by the CIES Football Observatory.

What has Simon Phillips said about Reece James and Chelsea?

While Kovačić has been leading Graham Potter's side out of the tunnel, Phillips is expecting James to be Chelsea's permanent captain once the likes of Azpilicueta and Silva are no longer at the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "A lot of people expected Reece James to be handed it as a temporary measure until Thiago Silva comes back, and I am surprised that he wasn't given that because I understand that the club do want Reece James to be the future captain.

"That's a transition they want to come into play down the line and I still think it will eventually. But perhaps they're just feeling that right now, in the place that they are, off the back of poor form before these last few games, that giving Reece James the captaincy might have been a huge risk and going for the experienced option of Kovačić was probably a lot wiser."

Will Reece James become Chelsea captain one day?

There's a good chance. While Kovačić has been filling in now and thriving as the Blues' leader, recently scoring against Leicester City, he may not even be at the club next season.

The Croatia international is approaching the final year of his contract, meaning that Todd Boehly could be forced to sell him.

Mason Mount, another potential candidate for the captaincy given his affinity to the west London outfit, also finds his future in doubt. Like Kovačić, the 24-year-old is coming to the end of his current deal, too.

For now, though, it appears that Kovačić is the next in command after Azpilicueta and Silva.