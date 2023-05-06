Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been told by Todd Boehly that he wants him to stay at Stamford Bridge, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away, and his contract is running down.

Chelsea news - Mason Mount

Mount is reportedly earning £80k-a-week at Stamford Bridge and is out of contract next summer.

The Blues could be forced to sell Mount when the transfer window opens, or risk losing him on a free transfer if they fail to agree a new deal.

The Athletic have recently claimed that Chelsea will look to receive £70m if they are to part ways with Mount at the end of the season.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount will already be considering a move to Arsenal, with most players in the league finding the prospect of working under Mikel Arteta attractive.

Football Insider have also claimed that Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are monitoring Mount's contract situation, so he's certainly not going to be short of interest if he does decide to leave the club.

What has Jacobs said about Mount?

Jacobs has suggested that Boehly has personally spoke to Mount and asked him to stay at the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the first thing to say is that Chelsea haven't held any new, formal talks with Mount yet. Although Todd Boehly reiterated to Mount directly and quite recently that he wants him to stay, that wasn't a formal conversation or negotiation.

"The last negotiations that have taken place between Mount and Chelsea, the parties were reasonably far apart in terms of striking a deal, so they agreed to discuss it during the summer. That's still the plan at the moment."

How has Mount performed this season?

It's certainly not been Mount's most impressive campaign in a Chelsea shirt, scoring three times and providing two assists in the Premier League, whilst starting 20 games, according to FBref, prior to their game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, all the blame can't be placed on Mount for his lack of contribution in front of goal, considering how poor Chelsea have been as a team.

Video: Mason Mount's best bits

Graham Potter previously claimed that he found criticism of Mount 'strange' during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Overall, Mount has struggled to show his true ability, but it's difficult when the rest of the side isn't playing well.