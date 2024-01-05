Highlights Todd Boehly's transfer decisions at Chelsea have been questionable, with some signings failing to live up to expectations.

The club's net spend has been massive compared to other Premier League clubs in the same period.

Chelsea should consider selling certain players signed under Boehly who haven't performed well in order to recoup their investment and improve the team.

It hasn't even been two years since Todd Boehly took charge at Chelsea, but he's already made some massive blunders in the transfer market with the Blues. The billionaire hasn't been afraid to splash the cash whenever necessary, with the club's net spend dwarfing every other Premier League club in that time period.

They've spent massive amounts of money on plenty of young stars, bringing in 27 players already. It's an absurd amount of fresh faces and their lack of cohesion has likely played a major role in the club's troubles lately. Boehly has signed some solid players in his reign, with Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella looking like strong purchases. They've also had some nightmare deals, though. The likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez haven't been quite as successful as the club will have wanted, but there's plenty of time for those guys to turn things around.

There are a number of players that Boehly has signed who already look like lost causes, though, and regardless of the fact they're still young, it's time for the Blues to cash in and get a decent return for them before their values drop even more than they already have. Here are five players the club signed under Boehly that they need to sell already.

Wesley Fofana

Cost £70m

After impressing at Leicester City, Chelsea spent massive amounts of money on Wesley Fofana, paying £70m for his services in the summer of 2022. Signed on deadline day, the general consensus was that the centre-back would come in and be a massive star at Stamford Bridge.

Well, it's safe to say that hasn't quite happened and, through a combination of injuries and poor form, he has failed to even come close to reaching the expectations that surrounded the move last year. Fofana hasn't even played a single game this season due to his injury troubles, but with his transfer value dropping with every week, the Blues would be wise to explore a potential sale of the defender and try to recoup even a little of the money they lost on him.

There's clearly a top player still in there somewhere, but a move away might also help him rediscover the form he initially showed at the Foxes, so this could make sense for both parties.

Benoit Badiashile

Cost £34m

Benoit Badiashile is another young centre-back signed for a fairly sizeable chunk within the first 12 months of Boehly's reign that hasn't really gotten off to a great start. Signed in January 2023 for just over £30m, the Frenchman had impressed at AS Monaco originally but hasn't really found his feet in England.

He's another star who has struggled with injury following his move to Stamford Bridge, but even when healthy, he hasn't really been all too impressive just yet. In 12 months, he's played just 15 games for Chelsea, and it's hard to imagine his form will improve too much in the near future. As a result, it might be wise for the Blues to move on from him, selling him before his value drops.

Noni Madueke

Cost £30m

One of the biggest issues with Boehly's transfer activity since taking over at Stamford Bridge is his tendency to spend big on young, unproven talent. That's certainly the case here with Noni Madueke. After enjoying a strong start to his senior career at PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea snapped the forward up in January, spending £30m on him.

The problem is he was just 20 years old and didn't have too much experience in senior football. He's since played just 20 games for Chelsea, scoring just two goals in that period. Usually, you'd encourage a team to show a little patience with youngsters like Madueke, but considering the Blues keep signing more and more young players, they need to cut some loose at some point before the squad gets ridiculously bloated.

His lack of activity this season, just eight appearances across all competitions, also won't help his development either, so it might be a smart move for both Chelsea and Madueke to consider going their separate ways in the near future.

Mykhailo Mudryk

Cost £62m

Recently, Mykhailo Mudryk has actually started to show a hint of the player that Chelsea thought they were signing in January when they spent an insane amount of cash to steal him from under Arsenal's noses. The Ukranian had emerged as a solid first-team player at Shakhtar Donetsk and there were several clubs interested in his services before the Blues landed him.

Unfortunately, he initially struggled to adapt to football in England and hasn't been half as impressive as he appeared back in Ukraine. That is slowly changing, with a couple of solid performances lately, but still none that come close to justifying the £62m that was spent on him. Mudryk is solid, but he might not be quite up to the level that the club needs if they're to improve soon and, as a result, it might be worth cashing in on him while he's still a young prospect, and he holds value in the transfer market.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Cost £20m

Carney Chukwuemeka is another young star that Chelsea spent a chunk of money on that hasn't really shown he's actually going to be at the level the club needs to succeed. If they're to find their way back towards the top of the Premier League, it likely won't be with players of Chukwuemeka's ability playing major roles.

He's still very young, though, so there is a level of promise there that could encourage someone to spend big and take him off of the Blues' hands. Boehly has certainly had more misses than hits so far in the transfer market and with the amount of money spent, it's only natural that they will want to start making some back soon, the best way to do that, is to offload some of the players who haven't really succeeded at the team yet and these five are probably the best place to start.

Things need to change at Stamford Bridge soon and moving on from some of their past mistakes is the best way to move forward.