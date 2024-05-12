Highlights Chelsea warned over Broja's £35m price tag as striker's lack of game time impacts value.

Chelsea have been warned over expectations of selling striker Amanda Broja for their asking price of around £35 million in the upcoming transfer window after the 22-year-old fell down the pecking order during his loan at Fulham. Sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT the latest surrounding the forward ahead of the summer window.

Broja made the switch to fellow West London side Fulham in the January transfer window at the beginning of 2024 in search of more playing time, but has since lost his place in the team to Brazilian sensation Rodrigo Muniz. The 23-year-old has kept Broja out of the team with his nine goals which have all come in the last 15 games, shortly after Borja made the move across the capital.

Albanian international Broja, who has also spent time on loan at Vitesse and Southampton since signing for the Blues in 2020, has been restricted to just 57 minutes of Premier League football this season. The forward has not started a top-flight game for Fulham since his move and has come off the bench seven times.

£35m For Broja 'On the Ambitious Side'

Chelsea may have to lower their asking price if they want to move the Albanian on

Due to his lack of game time at Craven Cottage, Ben Jacobs has indicated that Fulham will be required to pay the entirety of the £4m loan fee agreed with Chelsea for the striker's services. Jacobs also played down rumours that Chelsea were after up to £50m for Broja, and were most probably looking for a fee in the region of £35m.

Before his move to Fulham, Broja played a full season for Chelsea where he featured 18 times and scored one goal. Before that, he enjoyed a successful loan spell on the South Coast with Southampton during the 2021/22 season and struck nine times in 38 games, including six in the Premier League.

Recent reports suggest Premier League new boys Ipswich Town are monitoring the striker ahead of their return to the Premier League after 22 years, but Jacobs has warned that his dwindling form - because of his limited minutes - will have affected his price tag going into the transfer window.

He told GMS:

"I don't think the valuation was ever £50 million. That might be what was sometimes speculated in the media, but my understanding is that Chelsea were quite happy at the time that £50m number was being pelted to entertain offers for closer to the £35m mark. "And now that Broja has gone to Fulham and is barely played and Muniz started scoring pretty much at the same time that [Broja] arrived so it just didn't work out. "Chelsea will have to understand that even £35m may be on the ambitious side for Amanda Broja. But the good news is that because of the way that the loan was done with Fulham, Broja’s lack of game time means that the maximum loan fee was paid."

Mauricio Pochettino Given Lifeline As Chelsea Boss

Chelsea have turned their form around and can finish in the European spots

Broja could be one player heading out for the exit door at Stamford Bridge this summer and for a while, it looked as though manager Mauricio Pochettino might have been following him.

Chelsea have endured another sub-par season under the Argentine, but his side's resurgent form since the turn of the year seems to have earned him another chance, Dean Jones has exclusively told GMS.

After stagnating around the middle of the Premier League table for much of the season and flirting with an unthinkable bottom-half finish, Chelsea have got their act together just at the right time as they make a late push for Europe.

The Blues are currently seventh in the table and whether they qualify for any form of European competition next season remains to be seen, but it seems Todd Beohly has seen enough from the Argentine to give him another shot.