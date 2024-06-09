Highlights Michael Olise is Chelsea's top target in the summer window, despite attracting interest from multiple top Premier League clubs.

Despite previous interest failing to secure their man, Chelsea hold an advantage as they agreed on personal terms with Olise last season.

Olise's potential move to Chelsea may be influenced by his brother's connection to the club, though he aims to play Champions League football.

Michael Olise is one of the Premier League's hottest young talents at the moment having endured a superb campaign for Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson and Oliver Glasner - but he could be on the move this summer with some of the division's top clubs looking at a move. And GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the 22-year-old is Chelsea's top target this summer, with the Blues already doing their groundwork with agents throughout the campaign.

Joining as a highly-rated youngster from Reading back in 2021, Olise began life in decent fashion in south London, but it has been this year where the left-footed wizard has broken through to stardom. 10 goals for the campaign has seen a host of teams ramp up their interest in his services; though sources state that Chelsea believe they hold an advantage to bring him to west London.

Michael Olise: Transfer Latest

The Palace winger is not short of suitors

Chelsea had originally made their move for Olise last summer, activating his release clause which stood at around £35million in mid-August. But despite being expected to move to Stamford Bridge, the French Olympic star stunningly signed a new deal at Selhurst Park, with his release clause shooting up in value and that left the Blues needing to find someone else.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Olise has 14 goals and 22 assists in just 82 Premier League games for Palace

But it's not just the Blues who are interested. Reports have suggested that Manchester United are interested as they aim to bolster their ranks, given that Antony and Jadon Sancho have failed to impress at Old Trafford - whilst Manchester City are interested in a winger to offer competition to Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

Sources: Olise is Chelsea's Top Target

Chelsea are in the market for another creative star

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Olise is Chelsea's top target for the summer, despite Cole Palmer shining on the right-wing throughout the majority of last season. There has been plenty of groundwork undertaken with Olise's agency throughout the campaign, in a season which saw him record a combined 15 goals and assists for Palace in the Premier League. And despite starting just 14 games in the top-flight thanks to two spells on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, boss Glasner labelled his star man as 'brilliant' after flourishing on the big stage.

Despite battling City and United for his signature, Chelsea believe that they hold an advantage over the other clubs interested in his services having agreed personal terms with him last season when a move looked to be on the cards; before Olise snubbed the deal to sign a new contract with Palace.

The rejection has been a blessing in disguise for both teams; not only has he become a key player for the Eagles, but had he moved then Cole Palmer would likely not have been signed - with the England international becoming the Premier League's Young Player of the Season after an immense breakthrough campaign.

Michael Olise's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 10 3rd Assists 6 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.1 2nd Crosses Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.61 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 08/06/2024

Further to Chelsea's advantage, Olise's younger brother Richard is in the setup at Cobham and that could be a huge factor in swinging their chances of bringing the Palace man across London in their favour.

There is a lot of interest from other Premier League and European clubs, which could be a sticking point as Olise would like to try his hand at Champions League football, something Chelsea fell nine points short of in the Premier League table. But he is open to the right project, and with Chelsea's stars seemingly starting to gel in the second half of last season, a top four finish may well be on the cards under Enzo Maresca.

Olise Would Walk into Chelsea's Team

There are a handful of options but his form would allow a starting place

Olise would be battling with Cole Palmer for a slot on the right-hand side initially; but with both stars capable of playing in the hole behind the striker, there wouldn't be any reason to drop the London-born star for Palmer, and vice-versa.

Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk are continuing to stake their claims for a place on the left-flank, whilst Noni Madueke will offer competition on the right-flank.

