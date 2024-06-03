Highlights Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are closing in on the signing of defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chelsea also like Max Kilman and Ousmane Diomande, with another centre-back signing possible.

Chelsea have now confirmed the appointment of former Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca, and the supporters at Stamford Bridge will be excited about the new era they are set to enter.

After an inconsistent campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, Todd Boehly opted to cut ties with the Argentinian manager at the end of the 2023/2024 season. Maresca has been chosen to steady the ship and steer it in the right direction, and the Blues will already be planning for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tosin Medical Expected This Week

Chelsea want a dominant defender

With Tosin Adarabioyo out of contract this summer, a host of clubs will have been considering making a move to secure his signature. The Fulham centre-back has enjoyed an impressive rise in the Premier League since his move from Manchester City, but he's now ready for a fresh challenge.

The 26-year-old will undergo a medical at Chelsea this week ahead of a move across the capital, with a long-term contract offered to the towering defender. His height and aerial dominance is a key reason for the Blues' interest in Tosin, with new set-piece coach Bernardo Cueva identifying that they need another tall centre-back in the squad.

Tosin Adarabioyo's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Blocks Per Game 0.6 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.9 =1st Tackles Per Game 1.1 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1.3 4th Match rating 6.80 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 03/06/2024

Tosin's reliability was also a key factor, with the Manchester-born having relatively few injuries during his career, aside from a groin problem which required surgery early last season. Since 2018/2019, Tosin has averaged 30 games per campaign, and with Chelsea now competing in Europe, they could be forced to play 65+ matches throughout the term.

Chelsea Could Sign Another Centre-Back

Diomande and Kilman admired

Despite the addition of Tosin, Chelsea's business might not be over from a defensive perspective. With Thiago Silva departing, Tosin shouldn't be viewed as a like-for-like replacement, and the Blues could enter the market once again to bring in another defender.

Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande is liked by the Chelsea hierarchy, but his hefty price tag could deter the west London outfit from making a move. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman has also been looked at in the past, but a play to secure his signature this summer is considered unlikely.

Tosin Chose Chelsea Over Newcastle

He relishes the competition

Chelsea are blessed with a host of centre-back options, despite Silva leaving the club. The likes of Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Levi Colwill are all young options who are still developing, and Tosin is excited by the challenge of trying to break into a squad that is well-stocked with central defenders.

Tosin had interest from Newcastle United who were pushing to bring him to St James' Park, but the former Man City defender wanted to wait until the end of the season to see who qualified for European football. The Magpies failed to do so, which tempted Tosin to opt for a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues feel that Tosin has matured as a player since leaving Man City and he's now Premier League-proven. Chelsea hope he can be a reliable option at the back, and Maresca has crossed paths with Tosin in the past. The new Chelsea boss spent a short amount of time with the 26-year-old at the Etihad Stadium, although there was only minimal overlap.