Highlights Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur once faced off in one of the greatest games in Premier League history.

Drama on the pitch, with goals and violence, had huge ramifications in the 2015/16 title race – which was won by Leicester City.

It's a game that is always fondly remembered by neutrals whenever Chelsea and Spurs meet.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns every season in the Premier League and it's regularly a highly anticipated fixture. The two teams are often fighting higher up the table but even when that isn't the case, fireworks are still likely in this London derby.

In its current iteration, the presence of Mauricio Pochettino is a big talking point. The Argentine impressed many during his tenure as Spurs manager – even leading them to a Champions League final – but now holds the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino was stood in the opposition dugout, however, when Tottenham met the Blues on 2 May 2016 for one of the most fiercely fought games in Premier League history. The clash has since been dubbed ‘The Battle of the Bridge’ but what exactly happened on that fateful night?

Reliving ‘The Battle of the Bridge’

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham

From a purely footballing perspective, it was a hugely entertaining game within the 2015/16 campaign. Perennial goalscorer Harry Kane, assisted by Erik Lamela, opened the four-goal thriller with a deft touch and finish around Chelsea shot-stopper Asmir Begovic, while Heung-min Son doubled their lead with a well-taken strike, one that John Terry attempted to thwart with a sliding tackle.

Spurs were in cruise control – with the title hopes looking good – and the away section of Stamford Bridge would’ve been bouncing in ecstasy, but that would’ve all come crashing down once defender-turned-goal scorer Gary Cahill smashed one home amid chaos in the penalty area. None other than bright spark Eden Hazard then provided the goods for the home side as his first-touch, equalising curler past Hugo Lloris sent their stomping ground into raptures.

But there was so much more to 'The Battle of the Bridge' than goals and the storyline of Leicester City winning English football's biggest prize against all the odds because of that draw. The now iconic match between Chelsea and Spurs resembled a warzone at times, with incidents ranging from Mousa Dembele – one of the greatest Belgians to ever play in the English top flight – poking Diego Costa in the eye to Erik Lamela stamping on Cesc Fabregas' hand.

Even Pochettino managed to be front and centre of the action at one point as he interjected between a melee of players to stop Willian and Danny Rose from clashing – but alas, they did anyway.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - Recent Head-to-Head Record Date Result Competition 06/11/2023 Tottenham 1 - 4 Chelsea Premier League 26/02/2023 Tottenham 2 - 0 Chelsea Premier League 14/08/2022 Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Premier League 23/01/2022 Chelsea 2 - 0 Tottenham Premier League 12/01/2022 Tottenham 0 - 1 Chelsea League Cup 05/01/2022 Chelsea 2 - 0 Tottenham League Cup

The ever-growing excitement and chaos ensued into stoppage time as a hat-trick of Spurs players: Kane, Dembele and Ryan Mason all got put into the book as the time trickled past into the 96th-minute mark. The match ended all square at 2-2 and what a fixture it was. Goals, cards, controversy, excitement and enough fire to make fans revel in the occasion – it had it all.

What Was at Stake

Spurs surrender title to Leicester

The game was played with an unusually high level of intensity because at the time Tottenham were still just about in the title race. In fact, it could be said that this was the closest Spurs have come to winning the league since their last title in 1961 – with their most recent third-place finish coming way back in 1990.

And with a two-goal lead, the north London club's hopes were intact until they completely fell to pieces. Chelsea were having a terrible season – and would eventually finish tenth – but somehow managed to come back and steal a point amid all the chaos.

As a result, Leicester City were immediately crowned Premier League champions for the first and only time in their history. Tottenham would end the campaign third, dropping behind local rivals Arsenal.

Why Nobody Was Sent Off

Mark Clattenburg explained his fears

It is one of the most wild games in Premier League history. Absolute bedlam from the first whistle right up until the last and the fact no one was actually red-carded can be classed somewhat a miracle. If VAR had been in place, multiple players would no doubt have been sent for an early bath. Spurs did set a disciplinary record in the game, though, by having nine players cautioned from start to finish.

Pochettino's side picked up nine (yes, NINE) yellow cards at Stamford Bridge, the most ever by one team in a Premier League match. Dembele was the man who received the most severe punishment in the aftermath of the game as well, as the Belgian midfielder was handed a six-match suspension for the aforementioned eye gouge on Costa. The man in the middle, Mark Clattenburg, has since admitted that, amid all the confusion of neither side seeing a man sent off, his on-field demeanour and reluctance to show a red card was all planned ahead of the fixture. Speaking in 2017, the former Premier League referee confessed:

“It should have been three red cards to Tottenham. I allowed them to self-destruct so all the media, all the people in the world went: ‘Tottenham lost the title.’ If I sent three players off from Tottenham, what are the headlines? ‘Clattenburg cost Tottenham the title.’ It was pure theatre that Tottenham self-destructed against Chelsea and Leicester won the title.”

A truly magical fixture that will go down in Premier League folklore. Games don't get much better thab ‘The Battle of the Bridge’.

Data in table taken from 11v11.