Chelsea defeated Tottenham 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday evening and picked up a vital three points in their hunt for Champions League football.

The match got off to a chaotic start, and just 50 seconds in, Nicolas Jackson found himself in behind the Tottenham defence and after a sloppy melee between Jackson, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario, the ball hit the post and Spurs narrowly avoided an embarrassing start to the match.

In the opening 30 minutes, Spurs were unable to produce any real clear-cut chances, however, Chelsea had produced a few of them and probably should've found themselves one or two nil up if it wasn't for poor end product and poor decision making from the Chelsea front line. Jadon Sancho saw a lot of the ball and looked dangerous, but when he got into the box, he seemed to panic and lose the ball.

Right before half time, the home side almost broke the deadlock, but Vicario produced a world-class save to deny Sancho's powerful effort from close range. Just a minute after Sancho's close effort, a huge scuffle took place after Cristian Romero bundled Levi Colwill to the ground despite the game not being in play. Despite the incident taking place between Romero and Colwill, all eyes were on Trevoh Chalobah and Rodrigo Bentancur, who had to be held apart by their teammates.

The first half ended goalless with both teams level, but it certainly wasn't an uneventful first 45 minutes.

Just five minutes into the second half, Enzo Fernandez headed the ball into the back of the net to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead. The Argentine's header was relatively simple and all he had to do was head in on target, but all the credit should go to Cole Palmer for the picture-perfect cross he put in. The Englishman looked pretty lively up to this point and it is moments of magic like that which make him such an asset to Chelsea.

Shortly after taking a 1-0 lead, Chelsea thought they had doubled their lead when Moises Caicedo smashed a beautiful volley into the bottom corner, but the Ecuadorian's strike was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

VAR played yet another part in the match in the 69th minute when Pape Sarr, just five minutes after coming on, had the ball in the back of the net after striking the ball from distance, but the Senegal international saw his strike disallowed due to a foul on Caicedo in the lead up to the goal. It went from bad to worse for Sarr as not only did his goal get chalked off, he was booked for the foul.

The rest of the match was contested in fiery fashion, but nothing significant happened and it ended 1-0 to Chelsea, with the visitors picking up a huge three points.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham - Match Statistics Chelsea Statistic Tottenham 50 Possession (%) 50 11 Shots 8 5 Shots on Target 2 4 Corners 6 2 Saves 4 4 Yellow Cards 5

