To celebrate the club's 120th anniversary, Chelsea are set to unveil a brand-new badge that is bound to cause a stir among fans of their London rivals - including Tottenham, Arsenal, and West Ham. The Blues will reach the milestone early next year, having been founded on March 10, 1905.

Since then, the west London outfit have become one of the most powerful teams to emerge from the English capital, collecting six First Division / Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, and 13 other domestic cups. However, based on their recent trademarks, it appears plans to commemorate this anniversary may not sit well with some of their rivals.

Chelsea to Unveil 'True London Club' Emblem

The new badge will not replace the current one

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Todd Boehly and co have trademarked the likeness of a new badge set to symbolise Chelsea's status as "London's true club." The club enlisted the help of Uncommon Creative Studio to design a new "visual identity," resulting in a logo featuring a lion sitting atop the letters 'LDN '- short for London. Check out the badge below:

Insiders at Chelsea have reiterated that there are no plans to replace the current crest with this new design, emphasising that no such change would be made without support from the fans. However, the new logo will be heavily used for branding and marketing purposes ahead of the club's anniversary celebrations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea are the youngest London-based club currently playing in the Premier League.

Despite the club's claims that this will not be a permanent change, they do follow a similar path to Liverpool, who officially changed their emblem ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season. Having already used the more simplified version of their badge for marketing purposes, the Reds decided to adopt it fully to "make club branding much clearer and more legible in increasingly smaller spaces."

The UK Intellectual Property Office published Chelsea's application for their new logo in its journal in August, allowing third parties a two-month window to challenge the trademark. It is reported that no objections were made during this time, including from their Premier League rivals in London.