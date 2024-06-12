Highlights Chelsea reach deal to sign Jhon Duran with negotiations on personal terms now underway.

A figure as high as €50m is expected to be paid for Duran, while Chelsea face competition for his signature.

Aston Villa admire Conor Gallagher, who is still no closer to agreeing a new deal with Chelsea.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Aston Villa and Colombia striker Jhon Duran this summer, according to reports, and they are now negotiating personal terms with the Medellin-born ace ahead of the summer transfer window slamming open.

The Blues have long been searching for the perfect frontman to lead their line and contemplated signing the nine-cap Colombia international in January on a temporary deal as game time under Unai Emery came few and far between.

Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, Artem Dovbyk and the like have been sounded out in the lead-up to Enzo Maresca’s first taste of transfer business in the Premier League - but it seems as if the wily Italian, formerly of Leicester City, will have Duran entering the fray this summer.

Chelsea Reach Agreement For Duran

Figure could rise to €50m

Previously, The Athletic’s David Ornstein had reported that Chelsea - a team who typically used Nicolas Jackson through the middle in the 2023/24 campaign - had reignited their interest in the 20-year-old after failing to get a deal over the line in the mid-season transfer window.

However, Ornstein also revealed that inquiries for the former Chicago Fire man have arrived from teams in Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia and, as such, Chelsea would have to fend off stern competition for his signature this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Duran's 126-game club career, the youngster has scored 25 goals and notched a further 10 assists. He's also scored once in nine senior appearances for Colombia.

Now, after their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko came to a lamentable end thanks to him signing a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit, an agreement has been made between Chelsea and Villa for Duran’s signature, per reports.

According to Colombian journalist Guillermo Arango, the fee that Chelsea could fork out for the young centre forward, whose Villa Park contract runs out in the summer of 2028, is in the ballpark of €50m, given that Emery and Co will be in a strong position during talks.

“Agreement between #Chelsea and #AstonVilla for the signing of Jhon Jáder Durán. It would arrive for a figure close to 50M€. They are negotiating the terms with the player to sign the contract.”

In the season just gone alone, Duran was given a mere 456 minutes to strut his stuff on the big stage by Villa’s dugout bosses. In that time frame, he managed to notch five goals - including a memorable double against Liverpool in their 3-3 draw. On the back of his impressive 11-minute cameo, Emery described him as 'special'.

Aston Villa Interested in Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid also keen

What could spruce a deal for Duran into life is Villa’s interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. According to GMS sources, the likes of Emery, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ange Postecoglou and Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid all hold ‘serious interest’ in the Epsom-born midfielder.

In an exclusive interview with GMS, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested that Chelsea and Gallagher are still ‘no closer’ to reaching an agreement on a new deal with his weekly wage believed to be a growing issue, leaving the door ajar for potential suitors - Villa included - to stake a claim for his services this summer.

Gallagher, Luiz, McGinn - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Gallagher Luiz McGinn Minutes 3,137 3,003 3,010 Goals 5 9 6 Assists 7 5 4 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 89.4 82.7 Tackles per game 2.3 1.7 1.7 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.7 0.6 Overall rating 7.13 6.95 6.98

Last term, the Englishman proved that he could be an all-action engine room operator and one of the most important players in the Chelsea set-up. Defensively sound as always, Gallagher produced his career-best return in front of goal in the league by recording five goals and seven assists in 3,137 minutes.