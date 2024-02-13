Highlights Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Gallagher's recent performances and goals have made him an important player for the Blues.

Chelsea might need to consider selling Gallagher due to his contract situation, with Tottenham Hotspur displaying potential interest.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has told head coach Mauricio Pochettino he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to the Blues manager.

The midfielder has been the subject of interest since the 2023 summer transfer window. During the recent winter market, Tottenham Hotspur were rumoured to be considering a late move for his signature.

Gallagher remained at Chelsea following the 1st February window deadline. He has come into his own in recent weeks and has become one of Pochettino’s most essential players. The Argentine head coach hopes that Gallagher’s brace against Crystal Palace on 12th February will spark a run of form that powers the west London outfit up the Premier League table.

Gallagher playing a vital role for Pochettino at Chelsea

The midfielder has been in the goals in recent games

Chelsea are in a transfer predicament with Gallagher. The 23-year-old has captained the Blues several times throughout the 2023/24 season, with Reece James and Ben Chilwell suffering from their own injury issues this term.

However, with less than 18 months remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea may be forced into a sale of the academy product soon to protect their value on the player. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th February) that a Tottenham move for Gallagher could be revisited in the summer.

In January, The Independent reported that Spurs had identified the England international as the ideal profile of all-action midfielder that Ange Postecoglou desired but would have to shelve out a fee of up to £50m. Gallagher remained at Chelsea following the transfer window's closure, but speculation has remained over his future.

Understandably, interest in his services may have increased in recent weeks after the midfielder scored a brace in the Blues’ 3-1 comeback victory at Crystal Palace on 12th February, having bagged his first of the season in a 3-1 FA Cup Fourth Round replay victory at Aston Villa on 7th February. In positive news for Chelsea fans, Pochettino has revealed that Gallagher has told him he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Gallagher told me he wants to stay at Chelsea. Other than that, it's for him and the club to discuss". We like him. I'm so happy for him and so happy for the team because it's a victory we needed. Then, about his contract, it's up to Conor and the club.”

Conor Gallagher - stats vs Chelsea 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad ranking Overall rating 7.06 2nd Goals 2 =7th Assists 4 =2nd Tackles per game 2.4 2nd Interceptions per game 1.3 =1st Key passes per game 1.3 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 13-04-24

Gallagher looking to carry on his form as Chelsea seek European qualification

The Blues have climbed into the top half of the Premier League

Having responded to their 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4th February with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace, Chelsea again find themselves in the top half of the Premier League.

The Blues sit just two points behind seventh-placed Newcastle, who currently occupy what could be a Europa Conference League berth for the 2024/25 season. Chelsea will not have to worry about their Conference League hopes if they can pull off an unlikely triumph over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on 25th February, with victory securing a spot in Europe’s third-tier continental competition.

Gallagher hopes to continue his form into the season's final third as EURO 2024 draws near. The former West Bromwich Albion loanee hopes to give Gareth Southgate a selection headache as the tournament in Germany approaches.