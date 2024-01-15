Highlights Chelsea could target Karim Benzema or Roberto Firmino in the January transfer market as they look to bolster their forward line.

Financial Fair Play rules make it unlikely for Chelsea to pursue Victor Osimhen from Napoli this month.

Benzema and Firmino are both rumoured to be unhappy in Saudi Arabia and could be available on a short-term loan.

According to reports, Chelsea could make a move in the January transfer market for either Karim Benzema or Roberto Firmino. Both players moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer but rumours suggest they could already be looking to leave the Middle East.

The story comes from Matt Law of The Telegraph, with the journalist claiming that with the Blues struggling for goals, they may look to bring in a forward this winter. However, due to Financial Fair Play rules, it's unrealistic to target the £120m-valued Victor Osimhen from Napoli this month, while Ivan Toney is expected to see out the season with Brentford.

Benzema and Firmino unhappy in Saudi Arabia

Chelsea could swoop

With options limited across Europe, Law suggested that Chelsea will likely have to consider the possibility of signing either Firmino or Benzema on a short-term loan. The former Liverpool man moved to Al-Ahli around six months ago but despite netting a hat-trick on debut, has struggled for the most part – failing to score in any of his following 18 games – and is said to be unhappy in his current environment.

Similarly, Benzema left Real Madrid last summer but has been tipped to leave Al-Ittihad already as well. Reports from this week state that he failed to show up to a presentation ahead of the club's pre-season training camp and as a result, has been left out of the tour completely.

With both players potentially seeking a move elsewhere, Chelsea could make a move for either man over the coming weeks. The report in The Telegraph does add, though, that if either player – or any other striker for that matter – was to arrive this winter, it would likely mean Armando Broja would head through the exit door, either permanently or on loan.

Chelsea strikers have struggled for goals

Christopher Nkunku injuries aren't helping

The Blues have actually been in decent form of late and their win against rivals Fulham last weekend meant they have now recorded three straight Premier League victories for the first time since October 2022. However, those triumphs all came by just a single goal, highlighting a need for more attacking firepower.

Chelsea attacking options Premier League Stats 2023/24 Games Minutes Goals xG Assists xA Nicolas Jackson 19 1,449 7 10.6 2 2.4 Armando Broja 13 454 1 2.4 0 0.2 Christopher Nkunku 3 131 1 0.9 0 0.1 Cole Palmer 17 1,231 9 7.9 4 5.4 Raheem Sterling 19 1,495 5 4.5 3 3.5 Mykhailo Mudryk 17 807 3 1.7 1 1.8 Noni Madueke 10 259 2 1.2 0 0.5 Via FBREF as of 15/01/2023

Attacking midfielder Cole Palmer is the club's top goalscorer this term with nine goals to his name, and while Nicolas Jackson has seven goals, there are plenty of doubts about his ability at this stage of his career to consistently find the back of the net when chances fall his way. The club's other two central attacking options Broja and Christopher Nkunku have just three goals between them – with the latter struggling for fitness since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

While Benzema and Firmino may be past their prime, with 603 goals between them over the course of their trophy-laden careers, they could bring some much-needed experience and firepower to West London for the second half of the season. It remains unclear how badly Mauricio Pochettino wants new incoming, though, with the Chelsea manager saying in his last press conference before heading to Spain for a three-day break: