Highlights Chelsea are on the verge of signing Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The midfielder is deemed a perfect fit for the London club having previously played under Enzo Maresca

Youngster Michael Golding could join the Foxes as part of the deal

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal with Leicester City for talented midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The London club has been one of the busiest in the transfer window so far, which opened earlier this month. They have already completed deals for former Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer and Aston Villa’s Omari Kellyman. Chelsea have also agreed a deal with Palmeiras for youngster Estevao Willian to join in 2025.

Now, they’re set to bolster their midfield ranks, which already consist of Moises Caicedo and World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, with the acquisition of Leicester City star Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea agree fee with Leicester City

He previously played under Maresca at the King Power

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Dewsbury-Hall from newly-promoted Leicester City, according to GMS sources, with the 25-year-old deemed a perfect fit for new manager Enzo Maresca’s system.

The London club appointed the former Leicester City boss earlier in the summer following their Championship and promotion-winning campaign. Maresca is understood to approve of the signing, although Chelsea’s interest in Dewsbury-Hall predates the Italian’s appointment.

GMS sources have been informed that a £30million fee has been agreed between both clubs and a medical is set to take place on Sunday afternoon. Premier League rivals Brighton had also been linked with a move for the player and were able to match the price, but it is understood Dewsbury-Hall favoured a move to Chelsea and delayed his holiday in anticipation of a breakthrough.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 2023/24 stats for Leicester City in all competitions Stat: Appearances 49 Goals 12 Assists 15 Minutes played 3,860

Having played under Maresca at Leicester City, Dewsbury-Hall is well acquainted with the manager and is expected to fit in perfectly. The deal is understood to have been driven by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Chelsea youngster Michael Golding to depart

His move comes as part of the deal for Dewsbury-Hall

With Chelsea set to sign Dewsbury-Hall, GMS sources have learned that a young player is expected to move to the King Power as part of the deal. It is believed that the player is 18-year-old Michael Golding.

The central midfielder was signed by Chelsea from AFC Wimbledon upon the conclusion of his Under-12 season. He has represented the club at under-18 and under-21 level and made his senior debut last season in the FA Cup in a third-round tie against Preston North End.

Golding has represented England at various youth levels and made his under-18s debut at the beginning of last season. He is about to enter the final year of his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.