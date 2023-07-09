Chelsea are hopeful of landing Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo before the Stamford Bridge outfit head on their pre-season tour of the United States, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues will go head-to-head with the likes of Wrexham and Borussia Dortmund when they compete in fixtures across five American cities ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway.

Chelsea transfer news - Moises Caicedo

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea may have to pay upwards of £100million for Caicedo as Brighton feel he is of a similar value to Declan Rice, who is on the verge of joining Arsenal from West Ham United.

The report suggests the Ecuador international has been identified as a top target for the west Londoners as the squad undergoes a rebuild under Pochettino, who was appointed as the Blues' new head coach in May.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Chelsea to finalise a move for Caicedo after Arsenal cooled their interest as they attempt to get a deal for Rice sewn up.

But it appears that the Blues may need Brighton to lower their demands for the central midfielder as it is understood that they are hopeful of striking a deal for £80million.

Chelsea attempted to land Caicedo earlier this year, but a £55million proposal was snubbed by Brighton during the winter window, and he went on to pen a new long-term contract on the south coast.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Caicedo?

Jacobs has tipped Chelsea to up the ante in their pursuit of Caicedo as they want him to be on the flight which heads to the United States for the pre-season tour in a matter of days.

The respected journalist also understands that the capital club are eager to get the deal over the line before another suitor heads to the negotiating table as that would result in Brighton holding out for more cash.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "I expect this one to move because Chelsea would love to get Caicedo in time for their US tour.

"They're obviously weary too, because who is to say that another bidder won't come in? There's plenty looking for that type of midfielder.

"But, at the moment, Chelsea have had a relatively clear run, and they won't want any complications because it's quite obvious that if another suitor comes in, the price will just go up and up and up."

What's next for Chelsea?

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have slapped a £40million price tag on Romelu Lukaku after he has gained interest from Serie A giants Juventus and Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Hilal.

The report suggests the Blues have already rejected a bid from Inter Milan, where the Belgium international spent last season on loan despite only heading to west London in a £97.5million deal less than 12 months earlier.

Lukaku is not the only Chelsea man who has been linked with a departure as Marc Cucurella is being monitored by London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The left-back made 33 appearances last term, having made the big-money switch from Brighton, but the Blues are open to sanctioning his exit.

After offloading the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic since the summer window opened for business, Chelsea have already recouped close to £190million in player sales.