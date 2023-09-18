Highlights Chelsea are battling it out with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of the transfer window reopening at the turn of the year.

The one-cap England international is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching gambling rules.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has warned that Toney's admirers will have to pay upwards of £100million if they want to get a deal over the line.

Chelsea could make a 'great signing' by luring Brentford star Ivan Toney to Stamford Bridge as he would solve a key issue which has emerged for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The west Londoners have made an underwhelming start to the campaign despite spending in the region of £400million on fresh talent during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news - Ivan Toney

Chelsea could face a three-way battle with Premier League rivals to sign Toney as, according to Football.London, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to tempt Brentford into selling their prised asset when his eight-month ban for betting offences comes to an end in January.

The report suggests the striker, who has entered the final two years of his £46,000-per-week contract, has been on the Blues' radar for a prolonged period and he has heightened speculation over whether a mid-season move could be on the cards by changing agents during his time away from the pitch.

In a boost for Chelsea, it is understood that they are leading the race for Toney's signature as Pochettino has already held talks with co-owner Todd Boehly in a bid to lay the groundwork ahead of a potential big-money switch.

As the west Londoners attempt to fight off stiff competition, they have even looked into the possibility of being able to strike a pre-deal with Brentford, which would allow him to join further down the line as the move has already been wrapped up, but an agreement has not been reached.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has previously insisted that Toney will not be going anywhere unless a bid worth more than £100million is put on the table but, having broken the British-record fee by splashing out £115million for Moises Caicedo a matter of weeks ago, lucrative sums do not scare Chelsea.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham had begun to explore the possibility of signing the ex-Newcastle United man during the final weeks of the summer window, but a move failed to come to fruition due to fears that Brentford would price him out of a switch.

What has Paul Brown said about Toney?

Brown believes Toney would solve Chelsea's issues by heading to Stamford Bridge as Pochettino's side are currently faltering in the final third of the pitch.

The respected journalist feels the one-cap England international is capable of making the Blues an even more dangerous force as scoring up to 30 goals per season is achievable.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's clear that Chelsea need some proven firepower in the Premier League because it's not currently working. They're creating chances, but they don't really have a proper finisher or someone that you can really rely on and be guaranteed to get 20 to 30 goals a season. Ivan Toney is probably in that bracket, so I think he would certainly be of interest to Chelsea and I think he'd be a great signing."

Read more: Top 10 strikers in the Premier League ranked, ft. Haaland, Jesus and Toney

Why Toney would be an upgrade on Jackson

Chelsea forked out more than £30million, according to Sky Sports, when they signed Nicolas Jackson from La Liga side Villarreal during the summer transfer window.

But the Senegal international has been guilty of struggling to find the back of the net and headed into the weekend having already missed six big chances during the early stages of the Premier League season.

Jackson's wasteful finishing prior to Sunday's trip to Bournemouth has resulted in him only having one goal to his name, with that coming in the convincing win over newly-promoted Luton Town, and statistics highlight that Toney has been a more reliable figure when it comes to getting on the scoresheet over the course of their respective careers.

Ivan Toney and Nicolas Jackson's career averages per 90 minutes Ivan Toney Nicolas Jackson Goals 0.53 0.44 Assists 0.16 0.16 Shots on target 1.22 1.08 Shots on target percentage 55.0 44.7 All statistics according to FBref and correct up to and including September 16

Toney has also caused countless problems for Premier League defenders for a number of years, having been on target 32 times and registered a further nine assists in 68 outings.

The 27-year-old, who has been described as 'remarkable' by Brentford chief Frank, scored 21 goals last season, which is no mean feat considering he missed the final fixtures as his ban got underway.

But Chelsea need to remain patient as they cannot sign Toney before the January window opens for business, meaning they are relying on Jackson - who found the back of the net nine times in his final eight matches in La Liga last term - to rediscover his best form in the meantime.