Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is 'not terribly pleased' with how he has been treated at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT the reasons why.

The Blues' academy graduate appears to be destined for the exit door ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first season at the helm.

Chelsea transfer news - Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to the Evening Standard, Hudson-Odoi is pushing to leave Chelsea after being forced to train with the west Londoners' under-21 side for a number of weeks.

The report suggests the three-cap England international has already agreed personal terms with Fulham and given the green light to negotiate the switch.

But the Cottagers failed in their initial attempt to strike a deal with Chelsea as their proposal was rejected earlier this month, although they have retained a strong interest.

Fulham are facing competition for Hudson-Odoi's signature as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT he has emerged as an option for Crystal Palace following Wilfried Zaha's exit, while Nottingham Forest are suitors and a lucrative switch to Saudi Arabia is a possibility.

The winger is back at Chelsea after scoring one goal during a 21-game loan spell with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen last season.

But Hudson-Odoi has decided that he wants to leave his boyhood club, who are open to offers as they are eager to recoup some funds.

The 22-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his £120,000-per-week contract, meaning Chelsea are running out of time to cash in.

What has Paul Brown said about Hudson-Odoi?

Brown believes Hudson-Odoi will be frustrated with how his Chelsea career has panned out, having failed to nail down a regular starting spot under several managers.

The journalist feels the wide-man is unhappy with how he has been treated by the capital club, leading to him seeking a summer exit.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he'll certainly be disappointed with the way that it's gone for him at Chelsea.

"When he broke through, people really expected big things from him. But, from his point of view, he has never 100% believed that the club have the kind of faith in him that he wanted them to show.

"They've signed a lot of players over the years in positions that he can play in. Various managers have tried to slot him into slightly different roles.

"Obviously, he came quite close to leaving for Bayern Munich at one point, only for Chelsea to slam the door shut on that. I think he is not terribly pleased with the way that Chelsea have treated him over the years."

What's next for Chelsea?

According to The Guardian, Chelsea's attempts to land Moises Caicedo have suffered a blow as discussions over a move from Brighton & Hove Albion have stalled.

The report suggests Pochettino has been told he is more likely to succeed in his efforts to recruit the Ecuadorian if he allows Levi Colwill, who made 22 appearances during a loan spell with the Seagulls last season, to head in the opposite direction.

But Chelsea are desperate to hold onto the central defender and have put a new contract on the table after rejecting a £40million bid from Brighton.

The Blues were left frustrated when a £70million offer for Caicedo was turned down last week, with his current employers holding out for £100million.